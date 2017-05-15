Kerber back on top of WTA Tour rankings

Paris - Angelique Kerber displaced Serena Williams at the top of the WTA Tour rankings released on Monday.

Kerber had assured her place as world number one by her performances in the Madrid Open last week.

The German, made it to the third round where she faced Eugenie Bouchard and retired with a lower back injury trailing 6-3, 5-0.

Top 20 in the latest WTA Tour rankings:

1. Angelique Kerber (GER) 7 035



2. Serena Williams (USA) 6 110



3. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 6 010

4. Simona Halep (ROM) 5 205



5. Dominika Cibulkova (SVK) 4 480

6. Johanna Konta (GBR) 4 330

7. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4 287



8. Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS) 4 260



9. Agnieszka Radwanska (POL) 4 195



10. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 3 915



11. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 3 780



12. Venus Williams (USA) 3 752

13. Madison Keys (USA) 3 162

14. Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 2 965



15. Elena Vesnina (RUS) 2 875



16. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 2 780



17. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 2 590



18. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 2 135



19. Coco Vandeweghe (USA) 2 082



20. Kiki Bertens (NED) 2 064

