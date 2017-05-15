NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
WTA Tour

Kerber back on top of WTA Tour rankings

2017-05-15 12:48
Angelique Kerber (Getty)
Paris - Angelique Kerber displaced Serena Williams at the top of the WTA Tour rankings released on Monday.

Kerber had assured her place as world number one by her performances in the Madrid Open last week.

The German, made it to the third round where she faced Eugenie Bouchard and retired with a lower back injury trailing 6-3, 5-0.

Top 20 in the latest WTA Tour rankings:

1. Angelique Kerber (GER) 7 035

2. Serena Williams (USA) 6 110

3. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 6 010

4. Simona Halep (ROM) 5 205

5. Dominika Cibulkova (SVK) 4 480

6. Johanna Konta (GBR) 4 330

7. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4 287

8. Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS) 4 260

9. Agnieszka Radwanska (POL) 4 195

10. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 3 915

11. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 3 780

12. Venus Williams (USA) 3 752

13. Madison Keys (USA) 3 162

14. Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 2 965

15. Elena Vesnina (RUS) 2 875

16. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 2 780

17. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 2 590

18. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 2 135

19. Coco Vandeweghe (USA) 2 082

20. Kiki Bertens (NED) 2 064

