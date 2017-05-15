Kerber back on top of WTA Tour rankings

Paris - Angelique Kerber displaced Serena Williams at the top of the WTA Tour rankings released on Monday.
Kerber had assured her place as world number one by her performances in the Madrid Open last week.
The German, made it to the third round where she faced Eugenie Bouchard and retired with a lower back injury trailing 6-3, 5-0.
Top 20 in the latest WTA Tour rankings:
1. Angelique Kerber (GER) 7 035
2. Serena Williams (USA) 6 110
3. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 6 010
4. Simona Halep (ROM) 5 205
5. Dominika Cibulkova (SVK) 4 480
6. Johanna Konta (GBR) 4 330
7. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4 287
8. Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS) 4 260
9. Agnieszka Radwanska (POL) 4 195
10. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 3 915
11. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 3 780
12. Venus Williams (USA) 3 752
13. Madison Keys (USA) 3 162
14. Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 2 965
15. Elena Vesnina (RUS) 2 875
16. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 2 780
17. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 2 590
18. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 2 135
19. Coco Vandeweghe (USA) 2 082
20. Kiki Bertens (NED) 2 064