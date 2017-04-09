Kasatkina captures first WTA Tour title

Miami - Russia's
Daria Kasatkina came up trumps in her first WTA Tour final on Sunday,
breezing past fellow 19-year-old Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-1 to claim a
maiden title in Charleston.
"It's very difficult to describe my feeling now," Kasatkina said. "I
feel I'm just sleeping and everything is not real. I'm so happy."
In the first all-teen WTA final since 2009, Kasatkina's consistency
paid off. She belted just seven winners to her Latvian opponent's 25,
but she also made just seven unforced errors to Ostapenko's 38.
They traded breaks early in the opening set, Ostapenko leveling the
set at 3-3 before Kasatkina ruthlessly pulled away to win in just 66
minutes.
"Yesterday evening and all night I couldn't sleep," Kasatkina said.
"I woke up during the whole night like two or three times. I was so
nervous, you cannot imagine. I was feeling like, I want to just go on
the court and everything let's finish, play. I cannot (stand) feeling
this anymore. But now it was worth it."
The two players have a long history in the junior ranks, but had met
just once before at the WTA level, when Ostapenko triumphed last year at
Eastbourne.
The 42nd-ranked Kasatkina is now slated to return to the top 30 on
Monday as she aims to return to Roland Garros as a seeded player for the
second straight year.
Ostapenko, now 0-3 in finals after defeats in Quebec in 2015 and at
Doha last year, will rise from 66th in the world back into the top 50.
But she will regret a final she called her "worst match" of a week
that included victories over former world number one Caroline Wozniacki
and Australian Open semi-finalists Mirjana Lucic-Baroni.
Kasatkina, whose victory underscores her rising-star status already
established with two wins over world number one Angelique Kerber this
year, became the sixth teenager to lift the Charleston trophy - a list
that also includes Chris Evert, Tracy Austin, Steffi Graf, Martina
Hingis and Sabine Lisicki.
Results on Sunday in the WTA Tour's Charleston clay court tournament:
Final
Daria Kasatkina (RUS) bt Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 6-3, 6-1