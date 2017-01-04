Halep sent packing at Shenzhen Open

Shenzhen - Czech tennis player Katerina Siniakova caused an upset in the second round of the Shenzhen Open by beating second seed Simona Halep of Romania in three sets on Wednesday.



In a match lasting over two hours, the unseeded Siniakova battled past Simona Halep 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 to set up a quarter-final clash against Nina Stojanovic of Serbia.



In the opening set, Siniakova started by holding serve then breaking Halep to lead 4-0 and even though she dropped her serve a game later, the 20-year-old Siniakova did enough to claim the set 6-4.



Halep fought back in the next set breaking her opponent's serve three times despite dropping her own twice to claim the set 6-4 to set up a deciding set.



The final set was dominated by service breaks, seven in total, and while serving for the match at 6-5 Siniakova saved three break points to win the set and match 7-5 after claiming it on her second match point.



In other second round results, Siniakova's quarter-final opponent Stojanovic beat Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, Czech Republic's Kristyna Pliskova hammered Chang Kai-Chen of Taiwan 6-1, 6-2 while Italian Camila Giorgi needed over three hours to battle past Zheng Saisai of China 6-7(5), 7-5, 6-4.



