Halep retains Madrid Open title

Madrid - Simona Halep defended her Madrid Open title by edging out Kristina Mladenovic on Saturday in a thrilling near three-hour final 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2.

The Romanian, who rises to fourth in the world rankings with victory, fought back to take a tight opening set after Mladenovic had served for it at 5-4.

The on-form Frenchwoman responded by deservedly taking a high quality match the distance by winning a second set tie-break.

However, Mladenovic tired in the decider as Halep took control to win her 15th career title.