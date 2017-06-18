Estonia's Kontaveit secures maiden title

's-Hertogenbosch - Estonia's Anett Kontaveit scooped up her first WTA title after beating Natalia Vikhlyantseva of Russia 6-2, 6-3 in Sunday's 's-Hertogenbosch final.
The 21-year-old from Tallinn, ranked 49th in the world, routed Vikhlyantseva, 20, in just 73 minutes to continue her strong 2017 form.
Kontaveit finished runner-up on clay in Biel in April and has also recorded wins over world number one Angelique Kerber and 2016 French Open champion Garbine Muguruza this season.
's-Hertogenbosch,
Netherlands, June 18, 2017 (AFP) -Results from the ATP and WTA
tournaments in 's-Hertogenbosch on Sunday (x denotes seeding):
Men
Final
Gilles Muller (LUX x4) bt Ivo Karlovic (CRO x3) 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/4)
Women
Final
Anett Kontaveit (EST) bt Natalia Vikhlyantseva (RUS) 6-2, 6-3