NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
WTA Tour

Estonia's Kontaveit secures maiden title

2017-06-18 17:29
Anett Kontaveit (Gallo Images)
Related Links

's-Hertogenbosch - Estonia's Anett Kontaveit scooped up her first WTA title after beating Natalia Vikhlyantseva of Russia 6-2, 6-3 in Sunday's 's-Hertogenbosch final.

The 21-year-old from Tallinn, ranked 49th in the world, routed Vikhlyantseva, 20, in just 73 minutes to continue her strong 2017 form.

Kontaveit finished runner-up on clay in Biel in April and has also recorded wins over world number one Angelique Kerber and 2016 French Open champion Garbine Muguruza this season.

's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands, June 18, 2017 (AFP) -Results from the ATP and WTA tournaments in 's-Hertogenbosch on Sunday (x denotes seeding):

Men

Final

Gilles Muller (LUX x4) bt Ivo Karlovic (CRO x3) 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/4)

Women

Final

Anett Kontaveit (EST) bt Natalia Vikhlyantseva (RUS) 6-2, 6-3

Read more on:    wta tour  |  anett kontaveit  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Pouille bounces back to win Stuttgart title

2017-06-18 17:02

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Bok ratings: It’s sizzling Siya! Boks down France in Durban, clinch series As it happened: Springboks 37-15 France Boks' pride and character pleases Whiteley Boks take France out
Boks await 'huge onslaught' from France EXCLUSIVE: How the Guptas captured the Proteas Serge Betsen chats to Sport24 Boks to win by 9 in Durban - bookies Philander: Proteas’ VERY nervous wait

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane: Give Coetzee credit for Boks who rocked!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

British & Irish Lions in NZ

The pride of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland have combined once again to form the British & Irish Lions. Their mission? Victory over the world champion All Blacks in their own back yard. How will their three-test series pan out? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 