Czechs call up reserve Fed Cup team

2017-04-12 13:45
Lucie Safarova (File)
Prague - Defending champions the Czech Republic on Wednesday named a reserve team to compete in the Fed Cup semi-finals against the United States after their top stars decided to skip the tie.

Czech captain Petr Pala called up world number 38 Katerina Siniakova, 58th-ranked Kristyna Pliskova, Denisa Allertova (107) and Marketa Vondrousova (233) for the tie in Tampa on April 22-23.

"The girls have done an awful lot so I'm happy to oblige," Pala said after his top three players Karolina Pliskova, Barbora Strycova and Lucie Safarova asked to be left out because of either tough programme or minor injury problems.

The Czechs are also missing two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, who is recovering from an injury on her left hand she suffered in a fight with a knife-wielding burglar last December.

The four led the Czechs to five Fed Cup titles in the last six editions.

Siniakova and Allertova have so far only played dead doubles rubbers in the competition, while Kristyna Pliskova and the 17-year-old Vondrousova are set for Fed Cup debuts.

The Americans have won the title a record 17 times but not since 2000.

The two teams have clashed 11 times in the Fed Cup and the Czechs won only twice, in 1983 and 1985.

In their last encounter the United States won 3-2 in Brno, Czech Republic in 2009.

