NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
WTA Tour

Conchita Martinez leaves Spain Davis Cup role

2017-09-14 22:28
Conchita Martinez (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Madrid - Conchita Martinez is to leave her position as captain of Spain's Davis Cup and Fed Cup teams, the Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET) announced on Thursday.

Following a meeting in Barcelona, the RFET said they had decided to "consider Conchita Martinez's contract as coach of the Spanish Davis Cup and Fed Cup teams to be finished".

It added: "She has done a great job in her years as captain. We have decided to change... going into new challenges in 2018 with our teams."

New captains will be announced "in the near future", it said.

Now 45, Martinez won the Wimbledon title in 1994. She was named Fed Cup captain in 2013 before also being put in charge of the Davis Cup team in July 2015.

Under her leadership, Spain won four Davis Cup ties and lost two. This year, without Rafael Nadal, they were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Serbia.

Martinez, who won the Fed Cup five times as a player, oversaw a first-round exit in that competition this year, losing to the Czech Republic despite the presence of current world number one Garbine Muguruza in the team.

Read more on:    davis cup  |  conchita martinez  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Scholtz looking to fire SA off to a winning start

2017-09-14 17:42

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Former SA cricketer jailed for rape Coetzee names side to tackle All Blacks Hansen explains prop decision for Bok Test Coetzee: Coaching Boks 'bloody challenging' NZ: Bullying risk to this Bok backline
NZ: Bullying risk to this Bok backline Bafana crash and burn in latest FIFA rankings Steyn: I'm not ready for four-day cricket Anderson to end Davis Cup exile? Plumtree not sure Bok defence will hold up

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 