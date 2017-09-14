Conchita Martinez leaves Spain Davis Cup role

Madrid - Conchita Martinez is to leave her position as captain of Spain's Davis Cup and Fed Cup teams, the Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET) announced on Thursday.

Following a meeting in Barcelona, the RFET said they had decided to "consider Conchita Martinez's contract as coach of the Spanish Davis Cup and Fed Cup teams to be finished".

It added: "She has done a great job in her years as captain. We have decided to change... going into new challenges in 2018 with our teams."

New captains will be announced "in the near future", it said.

Now 45, Martinez won the Wimbledon title in 1994. She was named Fed Cup captain in 2013 before also being put in charge of the Davis Cup team in July 2015.

Under her leadership, Spain won four Davis Cup ties and lost two. This year, without Rafael Nadal, they were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Serbia.

Martinez, who won the Fed Cup five times as a player, oversaw a first-round exit in that competition this year, losing to the Czech Republic despite the presence of current world number one Garbine Muguruza in the team.