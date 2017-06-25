NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
WTA Tour

Comeback queen Kvitova wins Birmingham title

2017-06-25 17:31
Petra Kvitova (Getty Images)
Birmingham - Petra Kvitova clinched her first title in just her second tournament since returning from a career-threatening hand injury, defeating Australia's Ashleigh Barty 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in Sunday's Birmingham final.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova was sidelined for five months as she recovered from severe injuries to her left playing hand suffered while fighting off a knife-wielding burglar at her home in the Czech Republic in December.

She returned at last month's French Open, losing in the second round, but will head to Wimbledon as a leading contender for the women's crown after landing her 20th career title.

Result from the WTA tournament in Birmingham on Sunday (x denotes seeding):

Final

Petra Kvitova (CZE x7) bt Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

