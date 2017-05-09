Bouchard beats fallen idol Sharapova in Madrid

Madrid - Eugenie Bouchard claimed she had the support of the
tennis world after matching her fighting talk with somethrilling tennis to
shock Maria Sharapova 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 in the second round of the Madrid Open on
Monday.
Bouchard called Sharapova "a cheater" last week
and was also critical of the Russian's welcome back to the sport after a
15-month doping ban with a series of wildcards for big events.
The world number 60 admitted she was extra motivated to face
her former idol and it showed with signs of the form she has lost over the past
few years since reaching the Wimbledon final in 2014 in a bruising near
three-hour contest.
"I was actually quite inspired before the match because
I had a lot of players coming up to me privately wishing me good luck,"
said Bouchard.
"Players I don't normally speak to, getting a lot of
texts from people in the tennis world that were just rooting for me.
"I wanted to do it for myself, but also all these
people. I really felt support.
"It showed me that most people have my opinion, and
they were just maybe scared to speak out."
Sharapova claimed to have not been distracted by media
circus surrounding the match and that her disappointment comes from losing, not
who she lost to.
"I think I would be worried about myself if I sat here
and said I'm pretty happy with losing a tennis match, no matter who I face, no
matter what round it is, whether it's the first round or final of a Grand Slam.
"I'm a big competitor. What you work for so many hours
every single day is to be on the winning end of matches.
"Today was just not that day. Of course, I'm
disappointed. That's what's going to make me a better player. That's what's
going to win me more tournaments and more Grand Slams."
Bouchard battled back from 4-2 down to claim a topsy-turvy
first set and she edged a marathon 11th game before serving it out for just her
second set in five meetings with Sharapova.
However, adversity brought out the best in the five-time
Grand Slam champion as Sharapova found the precision to match her power in the
second set, reeling off four straight game from 2-2 to level at one set all.
Both players struggled to hold serve in the deciding set as
a total of 14 break points were squandered.
However, Bouchard held her nerve when serving for the match
at 5-4 as she saw off two break points and an unfortunate let cord on her first
match point.
The Canadian jumped for joy after delivering the final blow
before the two exchanged a very frosty handshake at the net.
Bouchard will face top seed Angelique Kerber, who fought
back from 5-3 down in the deciding set to overcome Katerina Siniakova 6-2, 1-6,
7-5 earlier on Monday, in the third round.
Kerber has had an inconsistent season and her fragile form
was on show in the course of the first two sets.
The German romped through the opening set in 27 minutes but
then had to save six break points for her only game in the second.
Siniakova served for the match at 5-4 in the deciding set,
but Kerber should impressive fight to win the last four games.
World number three Karolina Pliskova was dumped out 6-3, 6-3
by Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova.
In the men's Madrid Masters there were comfortable wins for
Thomas Berdych, Grigor Dimitrov and Nick Kyrgios.
However, 15th seed Gael Monfils bowed out in a wild match
against French compatriot Gilles Simon 0-6, 6-0, 7-6 (7/0).
Andy Murray begins his quest for a third title in Madrid on
Wednesday when he faces Romanian Marius Copil.
Collated results from the ATP Madrid Masters/WTA Madrid Open onMonday (x denotes seeding):
Men
1st rd
Marius Copil (ROM) bt Guillermo Garca-Lpez (ESP) 7-6 (8/6), 4-6, 7-6 (11/9)
Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x12) bt Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER) 7-6 (9/7), 6-4
Jared Donaldson (USA) bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 7-5, 6-3
Pablo Cuevas (URU) bt Thomaz Belluci (BRA) 7-6 (7/2), 4-6, 7-6 (8/6)
Nicolas Mahut (FRA) bt Jack Sock (USA x14) 6-4, 0-6, 7-6 (7/4)
Tomas Berdych (CZE x11) bt Denis Istomin (UZB) 6-4, 6-4
Robin Haase (NED) bt Daniel Evans (GBR) 7-5, 6-2
Florian Mayer (GER) bt Marcel Granollers (ESP) 7-5, 7-5
Nick Kyrgios (AUS x16) bt Marcos Baghdatis (CYP) 7-6 (7/1), 6-4
David Ferrer (ESP) bt Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ) 2-6, 7-6 (7/1), 6-4
Gilles Simon (FRA) bt Gael Monfils (FRA x15) 0-6, 6-0, 7-6 (7/0)
Feliciano Lopez (ESP) bt Ernesto Escobedo (USA) 6-4, 6-4
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA x10) bt Andrey Kuznetsov (RUS) 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (5/7), 7-5
Women
2nd rd
Angelique Kerber (GER x1) bt Katerina Siniakov (CZE) 6-2, 1-6, 7-5
Eugnie Bouchard (CAN) bt Maria Sharapova (RUS) 7-5, 2-6, 6-4
Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS x8) bt Alison Riske (USA) 2-6, 7-6 (11/9), 6-2
Kristina Mladenovic (FRA x14) bt Lauren Davis (USA) 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (7/1)
Lara Arruabarrena (ESP) bt Barbora Zahlavova Strcova (CZE x15) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3
Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) bt Karolna Pliskova (CZE x2) 6-3, 6-3
Carla Surez (ESP) bt Caroline Wozniacki (DEN x10) 6-4, 2-6, 6-2