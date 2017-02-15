NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
WTA Tour

Becker: Sharapova deserves a second chance

2017-02-15 13:49
maria sharapova, getty images, tennis
Maria Sharapova at the Australian Open (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Tennis legend Boris Becker is eager to see Maria Sharapova back on the tennis courts after serving her doping ban.

The Russian superstar has been vilified in some circles for her use of a banned substance and her subsequent disagreement with the ITF's 15-month ban.

But Becker, who was speaking at Tuesday's Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco, believes bygones should be bygones. 

"In principal, I am all for a second chance," the German told Reuters

"She paid her dues, she was suspended for quite a long time. I don't know about the reaction of the other players, it's up to them. Everyone has their own choice. Hopefully, the atmosphere (inside the locker room) will be good. We can move on and have good women's champions."

Sharapova tested positive for meldonium in January 2016, just a couple weeks after the substance had been added to the banned substance list by the World Anti-Doping Agency. 

Becker went on to say that tennis players across the board are not involved in doping and singled out Sharapova as an exception. 

"I think most tennis players are responsible," added Becker. 

"If you see in the men's side there is no one inside the top 100 (that isn't clean) and on the women's side - I think Maria is the exception - all of the other tennis players are clean.

"Tennis is an Olympic sport so the tests are very severe and strong and the penalties are strong. I think the system works. Maybe it speaks volumes of the system because a high-profile player like Sharapova was caught."

The five-time grand slam winner will return at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart on April 24.

Read more on:    wta tour  |  boris becker  |  maria sharapova  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Cilic holds off temperamental Paire

2017-02-15 07:29

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
No luck for Wayde at Laureus World Sports Awards Gary Player opens up on SONA, Trump Bulls give reasons for off-loading Bok wing Bolt: Wayde deserved Laureus award Josh Strauss to leave Glasgow Warriors
Tearful James Small remembers 'special' Joost Joost 'fought illness like he played rugby' - Wiese All Blacks tweet sympathies to 'Bok great' Joost Smit remembers 'schoolboy hero' Joost Bakkies pays tribute to fellow Bok, Bulls legend, Joost

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

SA charity makes waves at the Laureus Sports Awards
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 