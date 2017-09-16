Babos topples Safarova to reach Quebec WTA final

Montreal - Third-seeded Hungarian Timea Babos edged
top-seeded Czech Lucie Safarova 7-6 (10/8), 6-4 on Saturday to reach the WTA
Quebec City final, where she'll take on Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck.
Babos reached her second WTA final of the year, having
captured her hometown title in Budapest with a win over Safarova in the final.
On Saturday, Babos, ranked 63rd in the world, levelled her
head-to-head record against Safarova at two wins apiece, holding firm in the
face of Safarova's strong start and securing the match after an hour and 42
minutes.
Babos was under pressure early as Safarova didn't drop a
point in her first four service games.
The Hungarian wasn't as flawless, but never faced a break
point herself and finally earned the first break chance of the match - a
set-point at 6-5.
Safarova saved it and they went to the tiebreaker, in which
Babos again mustered the first set-point chance.
But Safarova battled back, and held a set-point herself
before Babos closed it out on her sixth opportunity.
Babos gained the upper hand in the second set with a break
for 4-3. Although she was unable to convert four match points on Safarova's
serve, she wrapped it up in the next game.
Babos will be seeking a third career title on Sunday against
seventh-seeded Van Uytvanck, a 6-1, 6-2 winner over Germany's Tatjana Maria.
Van Uytvanck reached the first WTA final of her career with
a dominant performance that included winning nine straight games bridging the
first and second sets.
She broke Maria five times and saved the only break point
she faced.
The Belgian's dominance pushed the frustrated Maria into an
increasing stream of unforced errors, that only made things easier for her
23-year-old opponent.
Results from the WTA tournament at Quebec City, Canada on Saturday (x denotes seeding):
Semi-finals
Tmea Babos (HUN x3) bt Lucie Safarova (CZE x1) 7-6 (10/8), 6-4
Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL x7) bt Tatjana Maria (GER x4) 6-1, 6-2