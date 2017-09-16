NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
WTA Tour

Babos topples Safarova to reach Quebec WTA final

2017-09-16 22:36
Timea Babos (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Montreal - Third-seeded Hungarian Timea Babos edged top-seeded Czech Lucie Safarova 7-6 (10/8), 6-4 on Saturday to reach the WTA Quebec City final, where she'll take on Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck. 

Babos reached her second WTA final of the year, having captured her hometown title in Budapest with a win over Safarova in the final. 

On Saturday, Babos, ranked 63rd in the world, levelled her head-to-head record against Safarova at two wins apiece, holding firm in the face of Safarova's strong start and securing the match after an hour and 42 minutes. 

Babos was under pressure early as Safarova didn't drop a point in her first four service games.

The Hungarian wasn't as flawless, but never faced a break point herself and finally earned the first break chance of the match - a set-point at 6-5. 

Safarova saved it and they went to the tiebreaker, in which Babos again mustered the first set-point chance. 

But Safarova battled back, and held a set-point herself before Babos closed it out on her sixth opportunity. 

Babos gained the upper hand in the second set with a break for 4-3. Although she was unable to convert four match points on Safarova's serve, she wrapped it up in the next game. 

Babos will be seeking a third career title on Sunday against seventh-seeded Van Uytvanck, a 6-1, 6-2 winner over Germany's Tatjana Maria. 

Van Uytvanck reached the first WTA final of her career with a dominant performance that included winning nine straight games bridging the first and second sets. 

She broke Maria five times and saved the only break point she faced. 

The Belgian's dominance pushed the frustrated Maria into an increasing stream of unforced errors, that only made things easier for her 23-year-old opponent.


Results from the WTA tournament at Quebec City, Canada on Saturday (x denotes seeding):

Semi-finals

Tmea Babos (HUN x3) bt Lucie Safarova (CZE x1) 7-6 (10/8), 6-4

Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL x7) bt Tatjana Maria (GER x4) 6-1, 6-2

Read more on:    quebec city  |  timea babos  |  lucie safarova  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Australia, France on brink of Davis Cup final

2017-09-16 20:22

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: All Blacks 57-0 Springboks Dark day as Boks humiliated by All Blacks Bumbling Boks suffer worst Test defeat - ever! Bok ratings: Eish, back to Stone Age Coetzee: I won't say it was a horror movie, but ...
WRAP: Currie Cup - Week 10 WRAP: PSL WRAP: English Premiership Smit: Why not rotate SA teams in PRO14? Pierre Spies chats to Sport24

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 