Budapest - Top seed Timea Babos roared back from a set down to record a thrilling victory over Lucie Safarova to win the WTA Budapest Open before her home crowd on Sunday.

Babos lost the first set on a tiebreak before rebounding to take the next two 6-4, 6-3 for her second career title.

The 23-year-old previously won in Monterrey in 2012.