WTA Tour

Ana Ivanovic set to retire?

2016-12-28 07:20
Ana Ivanovic (AFP)
Ana Ivanovic has fuelled speculation that she will announce her retirement after taking to Twitter to say that she will reveal some “important” news on Wednesday.

In the past couple of years, there has been rumours that the Serb would call time on her career as she has not been able to have the same kind of success that led to her only grand slam title at the French Open in 2008.

“My dear fans & supporters. Pls tune in to my Facebook page tomorrow at 6pm UK time, where I'll be sharing something important with you live,” she tweeted.

In 2016, Ivanovic struggled to find her form and won just 15 matches throughout the season. As a result, she slipped to 63rd on the WTA rankings. Furthermore, she cut her season short after falling in the first round of the US Open as she wanted to recover from wrist and toe injuries.

After failing to clear the first hurdle at the US Open, Ivanovic insisted that she had no plans to retire.

"I just need to really see why this is happening,” she had said. "I had struggles throughout my career. I had some tough times. This is not the first time I'm going through this. It just hurts because I know what I invested."

A few days later, Ivanovic married Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger and capped off her 2016 season. However, she made it clear that she would be back.

"I had to make this difficult decision so that I can fully recover and play injury-free next year. I can't wait to play again and be back on court fully fit in 2017," she had said.

With her major announcement looming, it remains unclear whether Ivanovic will compete at the ASB Classic in Auckland, which begins on January 2.

