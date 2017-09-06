Cape Town - South Africa's Kevin Anderson has reached the US Open semi-finals after beating America's Sam Querrey 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (9/11), 6-3, 7-6 (9/7) in their quarter-final clash.

He is also the first South African to make the semi-finals of the US Open in the Open era of tennis, which started in 1968.

Before that, Cliff Drysdale from South Africa had made the final of the 1965 US National Championships, as the US Open was then called.

The last South African to reach the semi-finals of a Grand Slam was Wayne Ferreira at the 2003 Australian Open.

In Friday's semi-finals, Anderson will take on 12th-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain. The winner of that match will reach his first Grand Slam final.



Carreno Busta advanced with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 victory over No 29 Diego Schwartzman of Argentina.



WATCH: KEVIN ANDERSON'S MATCH POINT MOMENT