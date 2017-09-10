NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
US Open

US Open men's final facts

2017-09-10 06:58
Kevin Anderson (AP)
Related Links

New York - Five facts on Sunday's US Open men's singles final between Rafael Nadal and Kevin Anderson:

Another 30-and-over winner

The champion will be the fifth straight Grand Slam winner who is 30 and over going back to last year's US Open where Stan Wawrinka (31) captured the title. Since then, Roger Federer (35) won the Australian Open and Wimbledon, and Nadal (31) earned the Roland Garros crown.

One more for 'Big Four'? 

The 'Big Four' of Nadal, Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray have won 45 of the last 50 Grand Slam tournament titles. Anderson is trying to become only the fourth player to break through and join former US Open champions Juan Martin del Potro, Marin Cilic and Wawrinka during that stretch. Wawrinka has won three Grand Slam titles. Since 2005 Roland Garros, Nadal and Federer have both captured 15 Grand Slam titles (Djokovic-12, Murray-3).

Not since Sampras in 2000 

Nadal has not faced a Top 20 opponent at the US Open and the last Grand Slam tournament champion to do that was Pete Sampras at 2000 Wimbledon.

South African breakthrough

Anderson is the first South African to reach the US Open final in the Open Era. Cliff Drysdale was runner-up at the US Championships in 1965 where he lost to Manuel Santana. Anderson is the first South African in a Grand Slam singles final since Kevin Curren lost to Mats Wilander at the 1984 Australian Open. Johan Kriek is the last South African Grand Slam singles champion at the 1981 Australian Open.

How low can it go?

Anderson is the lowest-ranked US Open finalist since the inception of the rankings in 1973. The previous lowest-ranked US Open finalist was No. 22 Mark Philippoussis in 1998 when he lost to Australian compatriot Pat Rafter. No. 20 ranked Andre Agassi is the lowest-ranked US Open champion in 1994. Anderson is trying to become the lowest-ranked Grand Slam champion since No. 44 Gaston Gaudio at the 2004 French Open.

Read more on:    atp tour  |  us open  |  rafael nadal  |  kevin anderson  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

I wish it could have been a draw, says Stephens

47 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Wallabies 23-23 Springboks Boks, Wallabies draw in Perth thriller Bok ratings: Pieter-Steph, Siya light fire! Anderson to face Nadal in US Open final Nadal hails 'unbelievable' Anderson
Boks, Wallabies draw in Perth thriller WATCH: How Kevin Anderson made US Open final Anderson seeks place among SA sporting greats Nadal hails 'unbelievable' Anderson WATCH: Aussie teen strikes referee, gets 10-year ban!

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

Bok forwards v Wallaby backs - Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 