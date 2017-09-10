US Open men's final facts

New York - Five facts on Sunday's US Open men's singles final between Rafael Nadal and Kevin Anderson:

Another 30-and-over winner

The champion will be the fifth straight Grand Slam winner who is 30 and over going back to last year's US Open where Stan Wawrinka (31) captured the title. Since then, Roger Federer (35) won the Australian Open and Wimbledon, and Nadal (31) earned the Roland Garros crown.

One more for 'Big Four'?

The 'Big Four' of Nadal, Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray have won 45 of the last 50 Grand Slam tournament titles. Anderson is trying to become only the fourth player to break through and join former US Open champions Juan Martin del Potro, Marin Cilic and Wawrinka during that stretch. Wawrinka has won three Grand Slam titles. Since 2005 Roland Garros, Nadal and Federer have both captured 15 Grand Slam titles (Djokovic-12, Murray-3).

Not since Sampras in 2000

Nadal has not faced a Top 20 opponent at the US Open and the last Grand Slam tournament champion to do that was Pete Sampras at 2000 Wimbledon.

South African breakthrough

Anderson is the first South African to reach the US Open final in the Open Era. Cliff Drysdale was runner-up at the US Championships in 1965 where he lost to Manuel Santana. Anderson is the first South African in a Grand Slam singles final since Kevin Curren lost to Mats Wilander at the 1984 Australian Open. Johan Kriek is the last South African Grand Slam singles champion at the 1981 Australian Open.

How low can it go?

Anderson is the lowest-ranked US Open finalist since the inception of the rankings in 1973. The previous lowest-ranked US Open finalist was No. 22 Mark Philippoussis in 1998 when he lost to Australian compatriot Pat Rafter. No. 20 ranked Andre Agassi is the lowest-ranked US Open champion in 1994. Anderson is trying to become the lowest-ranked Grand Slam champion since No. 44 Gaston Gaudio at the 2004 French Open.