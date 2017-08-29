Talented Gulbis up next for Anderson

Cape Town - South Africa’s top tennis player, Kevin Anderson, will face Latvia’s Ernests Gulbis in the second round of the US Open.

Anderson, who is seeded 28th for the tournament, easily overcame America’s JC Aragone 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 in their first round encounter at Flushing Meadows in New York on Monday.

The unseeded Gulbis also started in solid fashion, defeating Italy’s Alessandro Giannessi in four sets 6-4, 6-7 (3/7), 6-2, 7-5.

Anderson and Gulbis will square off in the second round on Wednesday, and while the South African will favoured to defeat the 255th-ranked Gulbis, he'll be wary of the threat posed by the talented, yet inconsistent, Latvian.

Gulbis is a former top 10 player and his best result at a major was reaching the semi-finals of the 2014 French Open, where he defeated Swiss great Roger Federer in the fourth round.

Gulbis also won the only previous ATP encounter against Anderson - in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6 (7/2) - at the Winston Salem event in 2012.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s other entrant into the year’s final Grand Slam is doubles specialist Raven Klaasen.

Klaasen and his American doubles partner, Rajeev Ram, are ranked 7th for the event and will face the unseeded duo of Rogerio Dutra Silva (Brazil) and Paolo Lorenzi (Italy) in their first round match on Wednesday.

Results from day 1 of the US Open on Monday (x denotes seeding):



Men



First round



Sam Querrey (USA x17) bt Gilles Simon (FRA) 6-4, 6-3, 6-4



Dudi Sela (ISR) bt Christopher Eubanks (USA) 6-2, 6-4, 6-2



Radu Albot (MDA) bt Ernesto Escobedo (USA) 7-5, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4



Lu Yen-Hsun (TPE) bt Karen Khachanov (RUS x25) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3



Mischa Zverev (GER x23) bt Thai-Son Kwiatkowski (USA) 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3



Benoit Paire (FRA) bt Lukas Lacko (SVK) 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7/5)



Hyeon Chung (KOR) bt Horacio Zeballos (ARG) 3-6, 7-6 (10/8), 6-4, 6-3



John Isner (USA x10) bt Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3



Jordan Thompson (AUS) bt Jack Sock (USA x13) 6-2, 7-6 (14/12), 1-6, 5-7, 6-4



Thomas Fabbiano (ITA) bt John-Patrick Smith (AUS) 7-6 (7/5), 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/4)



Paolo Lorenzi (ITA) bt Joao Sousa (POR) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2



Gilles Muller (LUX x19) bt Bernard Tomic (AUS) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4



Kevin Anderson (RSA x28) bt JC Aragone (USA) 6-3, 6-3, 6-1



Ernests Gulbis (LAT) bt Alessandro Giannessi (ITA) 6-4, 6-7 (3/7), 6-2, 7-5



Borna Coric (CRO) bt Jiri Vesely (CZE) 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/2), 6-2



Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA x8) bt Marius Copil (ROM) 6-3, 6-3, 6-4



Denis Shapovalov (CAN) bt Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 7-5, 6-1, 6-2



Steve Johnson (USA) bt Nicolas Almagro (ESP) 6-4, 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/5)



Kyle Edmund (GBR) bt Robin Haase (NED x32) 6-3, 7-5, 6-3



Albert Ramos (ESP x20) bt Denis Istomin (UZB) 4-6, 7-6 (7/4), 7-5, 6-7 (3/7), 7-5



Nicolas Mahut (FRA) bt Marton Fucsovics (HUN) 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7/3)



Cameron Norrie (GBR) bt Dmitry Tursunov (RUS) 7-6 (9/7), 6-1 -- retired



Pablo Carreno-Busta (ESP x12) bt Evan King (USA) 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7/5)



Lucas Pouille (FRA x16) bt Ruben Bemelmans (BEL) 6-3, 6-4, 6-4



Evgeny Donskoy (RUS) bt Andreas Haider-Maurer (AUT) 7-6 (7/3), 5-1 -- retired



Jared Donaldson (USA) bt Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 6-0, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (8/6)



Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ) bt David Ferrer (ESP x21) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-1



Diego Schwartzman (ARG x29) bt Carlos Berlocq (ARG) 6-2, 6-1, 6-3



Janko Tipsarevic (SRB) bt Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 6-7 (5/7), 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7/2), 6-3



Florian Mayer (GER) bt Rogerio Dutra Silva (BRA) 7-5, 0-6, 6-3, 6-4



Marin Cilic (CRO x5) bt Tennys Sandgren (USA) 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3



Alexander Zverev (GER x4) bt Darian King (BAR) 7-6 (11/9), 7-5, 6-4

Women



First round



Caroline Wozniacki (DEN x5) bt Mihaela Buzarnescu (ROM) 6-1, 7-5



Ekaterina Makarova (RUS) bt Mona Barthel (GER) 6-2, 6-1



Carla Suarez Navarro (ESP) bt Ipek Soylu (TUR) 6-4, 6-2



Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (CRO x29) bt Monica Puig (PUR) 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/4)



Maria Sakkari (GRE) bt Kiki Bertens (NED x24) 6-3, 6-4



Arina Rodionova (AUS) bt Richel Hogenkamp (NED) 7-5, 7-5



Ocane Dodin (FRA) bt Pauline Parmentier (FRA) 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (8/6)



Venus Williams (USA x9) bt Viktoria Kuzmova (SVK) 6-3, 3-6, 6-2



Petra Kvitova (CZE x13) bt Jelena Jankovic (SRB) 7-5, 7-5



Alize Cornet (FRA) bt Heather Watson (GBR) 6-4, 6-4



Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) bt Anna Zaja (GER) 6-2, 6-3



Caroline Garcia (FRA x18) bt Tereza Martincova (CZE) 6-0, 6-1



Magdalena Rybarikova (SVK x31) bt Camila Giorgi (ITA) 6-3, 6-4



Kristyna Pliskova (CZE) bt Misa Eguchi (JPN) 6-2, 6-2



Duan Ying-Ying (CHN) bt Claire Liu (USA) 7-6 (10/8), 7-6 (7/3)



Garbine Muguruza (ESP x3) bt Varvara Lepchenko (USA) 6-0, 6-3



Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) bt Johanna Konta (GBR x7) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4



Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) bt Johanna Larsson (SWE) 7-5, 6-4



Zheng Saisai (CHN) bt Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL) 6-4, 3-6, 6-1



Julia Goerges (GER x30) bt Annika Beck (GER) 6-1, 6-0



Ashleigh Barty (AUS) bt Ana Konjuh (CRO x21) 4-6, 6-0, 6-1



Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) bt Julia Boserup (USA) 6-2, 6-2



Sloane Stephens (USA) bt Roberta Vinci (ITA) 7-5, 6-1



Dominika Cibulkova (SVK x11) bt Jana Cepelova (SVK) 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-2



Anastasija Sevastova (LAT x16) bt Carina Witthoeft (GER) 7-5, 6-1



Kateryna Kozlova (UKR) bt Irina Begu (ROM) 6-2, 7-6 (9/7)



Donna Vekic (CRO) bt Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) 6-2, 6-1



Peng Shuai (CHN x22) bt Amandine Hesse (FRA) 6-4, 6-1



Sofia Kenin (USA) bt Lauren Davis (USA x32) 7-5, 7-5



Sachia Vickery (USA) bt Natalia Vikhlyantseva (RUS) 4-6, 6-4, 6-1



Maria Sharapova (RUS) bt Simona Halep (ROM x2) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3



Tmea Babos (HUN) bt Viktorija Golubic (SUI) 7-5, 5-7, 7-5