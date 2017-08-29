NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
US Open

Talented Gulbis up next for Anderson

2017-08-29 08:55
Kevin Anderson (AP)
Related Links

Herman Mostert - Sport24

Cape Town - South Africa’s top tennis player, Kevin Anderson, will face Latvia’s Ernests Gulbis in the second round of the US Open.

Anderson, who is seeded 28th for the tournament, easily overcame America’s JC Aragone 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 in their first round encounter at Flushing Meadows in New York on Monday.

The unseeded Gulbis also started in solid fashion, defeating Italy’s Alessandro Giannessi in four sets 6-4, 6-7 (3/7), 6-2, 7-5.

Anderson and Gulbis will square off in the second round on Wednesday, and while the South African will favoured to defeat the 255th-ranked Gulbis, he'll be wary of the threat posed by the talented, yet inconsistent, Latvian.

Gulbis is a former top 10 player and his best result at a major was reaching the semi-finals of the 2014 French Open, where he defeated Swiss great Roger Federer in the fourth round.

Gulbis also won the only previous ATP encounter against Anderson - in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6 (7/2) - at the Winston Salem event in 2012.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s other entrant into the year’s final Grand Slam is doubles specialist Raven Klaasen.

Klaasen and his American doubles partner, Rajeev Ram, are ranked 7th for the event and will face the unseeded duo of Rogerio Dutra Silva (Brazil) and Paolo Lorenzi (Italy) in their first round match on Wednesday.

Results from day 1 of the US Open on Monday (x denotes seeding):

Men

First round

Sam Querrey (USA x17) bt Gilles Simon (FRA) 6-4, 6-3, 6-4

Dudi Sela (ISR) bt Christopher Eubanks (USA) 6-2, 6-4, 6-2

Radu Albot (MDA) bt Ernesto Escobedo (USA) 7-5, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4

Lu Yen-Hsun (TPE) bt Karen Khachanov (RUS x25) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3

Mischa Zverev (GER x23) bt Thai-Son Kwiatkowski (USA) 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3

Benoit Paire (FRA) bt Lukas Lacko (SVK) 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7/5)

Hyeon Chung (KOR) bt Horacio Zeballos (ARG) 3-6, 7-6 (10/8), 6-4, 6-3

John Isner (USA x10) bt Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

Jordan Thompson (AUS) bt Jack Sock (USA x13) 6-2, 7-6 (14/12), 1-6, 5-7, 6-4

Thomas Fabbiano (ITA) bt John-Patrick Smith (AUS) 7-6 (7/5), 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/4)

Paolo Lorenzi (ITA) bt Joao Sousa (POR) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2

Gilles Muller (LUX x19) bt Bernard Tomic (AUS) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

Kevin Anderson (RSA x28) bt JC Aragone (USA) 6-3, 6-3, 6-1

Ernests Gulbis (LAT) bt Alessandro Giannessi (ITA) 6-4, 6-7 (3/7), 6-2, 7-5

Borna Coric (CRO) bt Jiri Vesely (CZE) 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/2), 6-2

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA x8) bt Marius Copil (ROM) 6-3, 6-3, 6-4

Denis Shapovalov (CAN) bt Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 7-5, 6-1, 6-2

Steve Johnson (USA) bt Nicolas Almagro (ESP) 6-4, 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/5)

Kyle Edmund (GBR) bt Robin Haase (NED x32) 6-3, 7-5, 6-3

Albert Ramos (ESP x20) bt Denis Istomin (UZB) 4-6, 7-6 (7/4), 7-5, 6-7 (3/7), 7-5

Nicolas Mahut (FRA) bt Marton Fucsovics (HUN) 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7/3)

Cameron Norrie (GBR) bt Dmitry Tursunov (RUS) 7-6 (9/7), 6-1 -- retired

Pablo Carreno-Busta (ESP x12) bt Evan King (USA) 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7/5)

Lucas Pouille (FRA x16) bt Ruben Bemelmans (BEL) 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

Evgeny Donskoy (RUS) bt Andreas Haider-Maurer (AUT) 7-6 (7/3), 5-1 -- retired

Jared Donaldson (USA) bt Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 6-0, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (8/6)

Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ) bt David Ferrer (ESP x21) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-1

Diego Schwartzman (ARG x29) bt Carlos Berlocq (ARG) 6-2, 6-1, 6-3

Janko Tipsarevic (SRB) bt Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 6-7 (5/7), 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7/2), 6-3

Florian Mayer (GER) bt Rogerio Dutra Silva (BRA) 7-5, 0-6, 6-3, 6-4

Marin Cilic (CRO x5) bt Tennys Sandgren (USA) 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

Alexander Zverev (GER x4) bt Darian King (BAR) 7-6 (11/9), 7-5, 6-4

Women

First round

Caroline Wozniacki (DEN x5) bt Mihaela Buzarnescu (ROM) 6-1, 7-5

Ekaterina Makarova (RUS) bt Mona Barthel (GER) 6-2, 6-1

Carla Suarez Navarro (ESP) bt Ipek Soylu (TUR) 6-4, 6-2

Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (CRO x29) bt Monica Puig (PUR) 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/4)

Maria Sakkari (GRE) bt Kiki Bertens (NED x24) 6-3, 6-4

Arina Rodionova (AUS) bt Richel Hogenkamp (NED) 7-5, 7-5

Ocane Dodin (FRA) bt Pauline Parmentier (FRA) 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (8/6)

Venus Williams (USA x9) bt Viktoria Kuzmova (SVK) 6-3, 3-6, 6-2

Petra Kvitova (CZE x13) bt Jelena Jankovic (SRB) 7-5, 7-5

Alize Cornet (FRA) bt Heather Watson (GBR) 6-4, 6-4

Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) bt Anna Zaja (GER) 6-2, 6-3

Caroline Garcia (FRA x18) bt Tereza Martincova (CZE) 6-0, 6-1

Magdalena Rybarikova (SVK x31) bt Camila Giorgi (ITA) 6-3, 6-4

Kristyna Pliskova (CZE) bt Misa Eguchi (JPN) 6-2, 6-2

Duan Ying-Ying (CHN) bt Claire Liu (USA) 7-6 (10/8), 7-6 (7/3)

Garbine Muguruza (ESP x3) bt Varvara Lepchenko (USA) 6-0, 6-3

Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) bt Johanna Konta (GBR x7) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) bt Johanna Larsson (SWE) 7-5, 6-4

Zheng Saisai (CHN) bt Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL) 6-4, 3-6, 6-1

Julia Goerges (GER x30) bt Annika Beck (GER) 6-1, 6-0

Ashleigh Barty (AUS) bt Ana Konjuh (CRO x21) 4-6, 6-0, 6-1

Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) bt Julia Boserup (USA) 6-2, 6-2

Sloane Stephens (USA) bt Roberta Vinci (ITA) 7-5, 6-1

Dominika Cibulkova (SVK x11) bt Jana Cepelova (SVK) 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-2

Anastasija Sevastova (LAT x16) bt Carina Witthoeft (GER) 7-5, 6-1

Kateryna Kozlova (UKR) bt Irina Begu (ROM) 6-2, 7-6 (9/7)

Donna Vekic (CRO) bt Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) 6-2, 6-1

Peng Shuai (CHN x22) bt Amandine Hesse (FRA) 6-4, 6-1

Sofia Kenin (USA) bt Lauren Davis (USA x32) 7-5, 7-5

Sachia Vickery (USA) bt Natalia Vikhlyantseva (RUS) 4-6, 6-4, 6-1

Maria Sharapova (RUS) bt Simona Halep (ROM x2) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

Tmea Babos (HUN) bt Viktorija Golubic (SUI) 7-5, 5-7, 7-5

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Venus celebrates 20 years at US Open

12 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
The overnight millionaires of the T20 GL draft 5 talking points: Argentina v Boks Boks move up to third in rankings Lambie wants to end Bok contract - report Morris: It's not about the money
5 talking points: Argentina v Boks FULL SQUADS: T20 Global League The overnight millionaires of the T20 GL draft Lambie wants to end Bok contract - report Will New York finally see Federer v Nadal?

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

Boks send message to the world
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 