Springboks wish Kevin Anderson well

Cape Town - The Springboks have congratulated Kevin Anderson after South Africa’s top tennis player reached the semi-finals of the US Open.

The Boks are currently in Perth preparing for a Rugby Championship encounter against the Wallabies, but have also kept their eyes on the year’s final tennis Grand Slam taking place in New York.

Anderson on Wednesday reached the semi-finals after beating American Sam Querrey in four sets in their quarter-final clash.

It will be Anderson's first appearance in the last four of a Grand Slam, improving on his quarter-final run at the US Open in 2015.

He is also the first South African to make the semi-finals of the US Open in tennis' Open era, which started in 1968.

Before that, South African-born Cliff Drysdale had made the final of the 1965 US National Championships, as the US Open was then called.

The last South African to reach the semi-finals of a Grand Slam was Wayne Ferreira at the 2003 Australian Open.

The Springboks, via their official Twitter account, confirmed their support for Anderson, wishing him well for Friday’s semi-final against Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta.