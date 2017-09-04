NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
US Open

Muguruza sent packing at US Open

2017-09-04 06:51
Garbine Muguruza (Getty)
New York - Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova advanced to the US Open quarter-finals on Sunday by eliminating Spanish third seed and reigning Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza 7-6 (7/3), 6-3. 

The 13th-seeded Czech left-hander, in only her eighth event of the year after hand surgery following a knife attack by a home intruder last December, will play for a semi-final berth Tuesday against seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams. 

"I worked hard to come back and be here," Kvitova said. "It means a lot." 

Kvitova, whose All England crowns came in 2011 and 2014, said after her victory in Arthur Ashe Stadium that her journey back from the attack has been a difficult climb. 

"I don't have words to describe," she said. "It was a tough time. All five months were very tough. It was just a journey I didn't know how it would end. 

"If it ends here on the big stage it's a happy end." 

Kvitova, whose first event this year was the French Open, has a new appreciation for her chances at Grand Slam glory. 

"Every moment I'm living right now is something special," Kvitova said. "I know having these moments it's even better than before." 

Muguruza remains ahead in a three-woman fight for world number one after the US Open but can be overtaken by Czech current number one Karolina Pliskova if she makes the final or Ukraine fourth seed Elina Svitolina if she reaches the semi-finals.

Results from day 7 of the US Open on Sunday (x denotes seeding):


Men

Fourth round


Sam Querrey (USA x17) bt Mischa Zverev (GER x23) 6-2, 6-2, 6-1

Kevin Anderson (RSA x28) bt Paolo Lorenzi (ITA) 6-4, 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-4

Pablo Carreno-Busta (ESP x12) bt Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/3)

Diego Schwartzman (ARG x29) bt Lucas Pouille (FRA x16) 7-6 (7/3), 7-5, 2-6, 6-2


Women

Fourth round


Venus Williams (USA x9) bt Carla Surez Navarro (ESP) 6-3, 3-6, 6-1

Petra Kvitova (CZE x13) bt Garbine Muguruza (ESP x3) 7-6 (7/3), 6-3

Sloane Stephens (USA) bt Julia Goerges (GER x30) 6-3, 3-6, 6-1

Anastasija Sevastova (LAT x16) bt Maria Sharapova (RUS) 5-7, 6-4, 6-2

Teen Shapovalov's dream shattered by Carreno Busta

2017-09-03 20:32

Clobbered? Yes, but Kings may rise... again Federer looks to bond with Nadal Kings taught harsh lesson in PRO14 opener LINE-UP: US Open men's last 16 Djokovic becomes father to baby girl
Clobbered? Yes, but Kings may rise... again Djokovic becomes father to baby girl WRAP: PRO14 - Week 1 WRAP: Currie Cup - Week 8 Federer looks to bond with Nadal

Men
Women
