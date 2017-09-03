NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
US Open

LINE-UP: US Open men's last 16

2017-09-03 09:20
Tennis net balls (File)
New York - Line-up for the US Open men's singles last 16 at Flushing Meadows in New York.

TOP HALF

Rafael Nadal (ESP x1) v Alexandr Dolgopolov (UKR)

David Goffin (BEL x9) v Andrey Rublev (RUS)

Roger Federer (SUI x3) v Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER x33)

Juan Martin del Potro (ARG x24) v Dominic Thiem (AUT x6)

BOTTOM HALF

Sam Querrey (USA x17) v Mischa Zverev (GER x23)

Paolo Lorenzi (ITA) v Kevin Anderson (RSA x28)

Denis Shapovalov (CAN) v Pablo Carreño-Busta (ESP x12)

Lucas Pouille (FRA x16) v Diego Schwartzman (ARG)

Read more on:    us open  |  tennis
