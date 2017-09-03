LINE-UP: US Open men's last 16

New York - Line-up for the US Open men's singles last 16 at Flushing Meadows in New York.
TOP HALF
Rafael Nadal (ESP x1) v Alexandr Dolgopolov (UKR)
David Goffin (BEL x9) v Andrey Rublev (RUS)
Roger Federer (SUI x3) v Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER x33)
Juan Martin del Potro (ARG x24) v Dominic Thiem (AUT x6)
BOTTOM HALF
Sam Querrey (USA x17) v Mischa Zverev (GER x23)
Paolo Lorenzi (ITA) v Kevin Anderson (RSA x28)
Denis Shapovalov (CAN) v Pablo Carreño-Busta (ESP x12)
Lucas Pouille (FRA x16) v Diego Schwartzman (ARG)