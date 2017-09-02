NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
US Open

I'd rather watch football - Isner

2017-09-02 10:32
John Isner (Getty)
New York - John Isner would rather spend his nights watching American football than follow the progress of his last remaining compatriot Sam Querrey at the US Open.

The 10th seeded American, who was knocked out 6-4 6-3 7-6(5) in the third round on Friday by German Mischa Zverev, also added that he was baffled at his poor form at night in his home grand slam. 

"I struggle playing at night at this tournament," Isner told reporters. "I don't think I've ever won a match at night here. Haven't lost many matches in the day, so... I don't know. It sucks. You want to play better out there. I just didn't." 

Isner, who had treatment on a sore neck, never looked comfortable on Arthur Ashe Stadium against an opponent who bothered him by rushing to the net. "It's what he does. He makes it tough. I'm not Djokovic or Murray hitting passing shots or something," the 32-year-old said. "So it's tough. Very frustrating, for sure." 

Querrey is now the last American in the men's draw and Isner said he would not be following his compatriot's progress. 

"I'd rather watch football," he said bluntly.

Read more on:    atp tour  |  us open  |  john isner  |  tennis
