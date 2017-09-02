NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
US Open

Fognini fined $24 000 for actions during US Open loss

2017-09-02 07:35
Fabio Fognini (AFP)
New York - Fabio Fognini has been fined $24 000 for unsportsmanlike conduct during his first-round loss at the US Open

The Italian was cited Friday by the International Tennis Federation for three conduct violations, including one incident in which he insulted a female chair umpire. His fines were for $15 000, $5 000 and $4 000. 

Fognini, the No 22-seed, lost to fellow Italian Stefano Travaglia 6-4, 7-6 (8), 3-6, 6-0 on Wednesday.

Fognini, known as a volatile player, was fined $27 500 by Wimbledon in 2014 for his outbursts during a first-round victory.

Results from day 5 of the US Open on Friday (x denotes seeding):

Men
3rd rd


Sam Querrey (USA x17) bt Radu Albot (MDA) 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-4

Mischa Zverev (GER x23) bt John Isner (USA x10) 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5)

Paolo Lorenzi (ITA) bt Thomas Fabbiano (ITA) 6-2, 6-4, 6-4

Kevin Anderson (RSA x28) bt Borna Coric (CRO) 6-4, 6-3, 6-2

Denis Shapovalov (CAN) bt Kyle Edmund (GBR) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 1-0 -- retired

Pablo Carreo-Busta (ESP x12) bt Nicolas Mahut (FRA) 6-3, 6-4, 6-3

Lucas Pouille (FRA x16) bt Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ) 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

Diego Schwartzman (ARG) bt Marin Cilic (CRO x5) 4-6, 7-5, 7-5, 6-4


Women

3rd rd


Carla Surez Navarro (ESP) bt Ekaterina Makarova (RUS) 6-1, 3-6, 6-3

Venus Williams (USA x9) bt Maria Sakkari (GRE) 6-3, 6-4

Petra Kvitova (CZE x13) bt Caroline Garcia (FRA x18) 6-0, 6-4

Garbie Muguruza (ESP x3) bt Magdalna Rybrikov (SVK x31) 6-1, 6-1

Julia Goerges (GER) bt Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) 6-3, 6-3

Sloane Stephens (USA) bt Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 6-2, 6-4

Anastasija Sevastova (LAT x16) bt Donna Vekic (CRO) 6-2, 6-3

Maria Sharapova (RUS) bt Sofia Kenin (USA) 7-5, 6-2

Read more on:    atp tour  |  us open  |  fabio fognini  |  tennis
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
