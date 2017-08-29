Federer, Nadal take centre stage

New York - A year ago, few would have bet Roger Federer and
Rafael Nadal would be the top contenders at the 2017 US Open, yet the Swiss
maestro and the Spanish juggernaut start their campaign with the favourites tag
on Tuesday.
Federer and world number one Nadal won the first three grand
slam titles of the season as they came back to prominence with a bang, and
nothing suggests their first-round opponents, American Frances Tiafoe and
Serbian Dusan Lajovic, will bother them.
Federer closes proceedings on centre court, which was
equipped with a roof last year that could prove helpful as rain might disrupt
the action at Flushing Meadows.
Women's world number one Karolina Pliskova of the Czech
Republic will get things going on Arthur Ashe against Poland's Magda Linette
before defending champion Angelique Kerber takes on talented Japanese Naomi
Osaka.
Canadian Eugenie Bouchard, who is suing the US Tennis
Association for negligence after she sustained a concussion in a fall on the
locker room's floor in New York last year, takes on Russian Evgeniya Rodina on
Grandstand.
Former champion Juan Martin Del Potro, the 24th seed, is
also in action, against Swiss Henri Laaksonen.