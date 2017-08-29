NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
US Open

Federer, Nadal take centre stage

2017-08-29 11:42
Roger Federer (Getty)
Related Links

New York - A year ago, few would have bet Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal would be the top contenders at the 2017 US Open, yet the Swiss maestro and the Spanish juggernaut start their campaign with the favourites tag on Tuesday. 

Federer and world number one Nadal won the first three grand slam titles of the season as they came back to prominence with a bang, and nothing suggests their first-round opponents, American Frances Tiafoe and Serbian Dusan Lajovic, will bother them. 

Federer closes proceedings on centre court, which was equipped with a roof last year that could prove helpful as rain might disrupt the action at Flushing Meadows. 

Women's world number one Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic will get things going on Arthur Ashe against Poland's Magda Linette before defending champion Angelique Kerber takes on talented Japanese Naomi Osaka. 

Canadian Eugenie Bouchard, who is suing the US Tennis Association for negligence after she sustained a concussion in a fall on the locker room's floor in New York last year, takes on Russian Evgeniya Rodina on Grandstand. 

Former champion Juan Martin Del Potro, the 24th seed, is also in action, against Swiss Henri Laaksonen.

Read more on:    us open  |  roger federer  |  rafael nadal  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Sad Halep still can't solve Sharapova

2017-08-29 09:51

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Boks move up to third in rankings The overnight millionaires of the T20 GL draft Boks stay brittle in the back three! WP club players beaten up before match 5 talking points: Argentina v Boks
5 talking points: Argentina v Boks FULL SQUADS: T20 Global League The overnight millionaires of the T20 GL draft Lambie wants to end Bok contract - report Will New York finally see Federer v Nadal?

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

Boks send message to the world
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 