Dolgopolov shrugs off gambling row to reach last 16

New York - Alexandr
Dolgopolov shrugged off the gambling controversy hanging over him to
reach the fourth round of the US Open on Saturday, matching his best New
York showing in the process.
The 64th-ranked Ukrainian needed only 82 minutes to dispatch
52nd-ranked Serbian Viktor Troicki 6-1, 6-0, 6-4, and reach his first
Grand Slam last 16 since the 2011 US Open.
But his achievements have been overshadowed by concerns over
suspicious gambling patterns around his 6-3, 6-3 loss last week to
114th-ranked Thiago Monteiro in the first round at Winston-Salem Open.
It was the Brazilian's first ATP hardcourt triumph and came without
Dolgopolov managing a break-point chance, a poor showing he blamed on
heavy training for the US Open that left him drained and tired.
Dolgopolov denied involved in any match-fix plot and said upon
arriving in New York he went to the Tennis Integrity Unit, which
investigates match-fix and betting issues.
"That's why we have the TIU. If there's some strange matches, they investigate it," Dolgopolov said.
"I wasn't happy with what's going on in the press, so I was the first
one to come there and try to give them all the information so they can
investigate it faster.
"They asked me about some information. They interviewed me. That's it. That's all I can do."
Asked about the probe's impact on him, Dolgopolov said, "Not much.
I'm doing well. Obviously it's disappointing, but not more. If people
want to write something, they write something. You can't stop them from
doing it. It's just not under my control."
The New York Times reported analysts tracking betting patterns found
an unusually high amount of money being wagered against Dolgopolov on
Monteiro, who went from underdog to favorite when the match began as a
result, the quick shift prompting bookmakers to suspend bets on the
match.
They also found dubious betting patterns the same day in a WTA New
Haven qualifying loss by Ukraine's Kateryna Bondarenko, according to the
report.
"You cannot be perfect every week. So, for sure, you can see bad
matches, players playing bad. But if there is gambling involved, it's
not for me to say. I don't think about that," said Dolgopolov.
The report said Dolgopolov denied being approached to fix a match,
saying, "No, not really. I don't have a lot of friends on social
networks."
Dolgopolov, who could face top-ranked Rafael Nadal next, captured his
third career ATP title and first since 2012 in February at Buenos Aires
but has been nagged by injuries in 2017.
He retired from five matches due to hip, right leg and right ankle
issues, withdrawing from three tournaments and playing only three
pre-Open hardcourt tuneup matches.
Asked for a second day if gamblers ever asked him to throw a match, Dolgopolov grew irate.
"You're going all over it again. You're giving me the same questions.
I'm here not to talk about betting. I already said everything that
could be said, and you guys want to give me again the same questions,"
Dolgopolov said.
"Read about what I said in the first day. I arrived here to talk
about tennis, not gambling... I'm not commenting on gambling anymore."
Results from day 6 of the US Open on Saturday (x denotes
seeding):
Men
Third round
Aleksandr Dolgopolov (UKR) bt Viktor Troicki (SRB) 6-1, 6-0, 6-4
Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER x33) bt John Millman (AUS) 7-5, 6-2, 6-4
Juan Martín Del Potro (ARG x24) bt Roberto Bautista (ESP x11) 6-3, 6-3, 6-4
Dominic Thiem (AUT x6) bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 7-5, 6-3, 6-4
Women
Third round
Karolína Plíšková (CZE x1) bt Shuai Zhang (CHN x27) 3-6, 7-5, 6-4
Lucie Safarova (CZE) bt Kurumi Nara (JPN) 6-3, 6-2
Darya Kasatkina (RUS) bt Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x12) 6-3, 6-2
Kaia Kanepi (EST) bt Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6-3, 2-6, 7-5