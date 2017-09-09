NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
US Open

Bookies give Anderson little chance of title

2017-09-09 18:26
Kevin Anderson (AP)
Cape Town - Kevin Anderson's dream run at the 2017 US Open will come to an end in the final against Spanish world No 1 Rafael Nadal - if bookmakers are to be believed...

WATCH: Match point for Kevin Anderson in the semi-finals

Anderson stunned the tennis world, when, as the 28th seed he made his way into Sunday's showpiece at the year's final Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows.

In doing so, Anderson become the first South Africa to reach the US Open final since tennis' Open era began in 1968, and the first South African to reach any Grand Slam final since Kevin Curren at 1984 Australian Open. 

However, leading bookies Sportingbet have installed top seed Nadal as the overwhelming 1/11 favourite, while Anderson can be backed at 11/2.

In order to land his maiden Grand Slam title, Anderson will have to accomplish something he's yet to do in his ATP Tour career: beat the 15th-time Major champion.

In four previous meetings dating back to 2010, Nadal has emerged victorious on each occasion, with Anderson only winning a single set in the process.

The action is scheduled to get under way at 22:00 SA time on Sunday.

Head-to-head: Nadal leads 4-0

2017 Barcelona, Clay, R16, Nadal, 6-3, 6-4

2015 Paris, Hard, R16, Nadal, 4-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-2

2015 Australian Open, Hard, R16, Nadal 7-5, 6-1, 6-4

2010 Toronto, Hard, R16, Nadal 6-2, 7-6 (8/6)

Anderson's hard work reaps rewards

2017-09-09 16:45

