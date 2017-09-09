NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
US Open

Anderson's Nadal record doesn't inspire

2017-09-09 10:16
Kevin Anderson (Getty)
New York - If South Africa's Kevin Anderson is to win his first ever Grand Slam title, he will also have to overcome Rafael Nadal for the first time in his career. 

The two players, who have known each other since their junior days, have met just four times on the ATP circuit. 

Nadal has won all of those contests, and he has dropped just one set to Anderson along the way. 

Three of the four matches have come on hard court surfaces, while one of them has come at a Grand Slam where Nadal beat Anderson in the fourth round of the Australian Open in 2015.

Despite the record, both players will know that history will count for little.

While it is new territory for Anderson, Nadal is chasing his 16th Grand Slam title.

Nadal v Anderson

Nadal leads 4-0

2017 Barcelona, Clay, R16, Nadal, 6-3, 6-4

2015 Paris, Hard, R16, Nadal, 4-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-2

2015 Australian Open, Hard, R16, Nadal 7-5, 6-1, 6-4

2010 Toronto, Hard, R16, Nadal 6-2, 7-6 (8/6)

Read more on:    atp  |  us open  |  rafael nadal  |  kevin anderson  |  tennis
