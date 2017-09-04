Anderson books US Open quarter-final spot

New York - South Africa's Kevin Anderson reached the US Open quarter-finals for the second time on Sunday with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-4 win over Italy's Paolo Lorenzi.

Anderson, who also made the last eight in 2015, will face American Sam Querrey for a place in the semi-finals.

"I really imposed my game at the start," said Anderson. "But Paolo never gives up, he runs for everything.

"I had to dig really deep."

Anderson went into the match not having been broken in 43 service games but that run came to an end in the second set.

Results from day 7 of the US Open on Sunday (x denotes seeding):

Men

Fourth round



Sam Querrey (USA x17) bt Mischa Zverev (GER x23) 6-2, 6-2, 6-1

Kevin Anderson (RSA x28) bt Paolo Lorenzi (ITA) 6-4, 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-4

Pablo Carreno-Busta (ESP x12) bt Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/3)

Diego Schwartzman (ARG x29) bt Lucas Pouille (FRA x16) 7-6 (7/3), 7-5, 2-6, 6-2

Women

Fourth round



Venus Williams (USA x9) bt Carla Suarez Navarro (ESP) 6-3, 3-6, 6-1

Petra Kvitova (CZE x13) bt Garbine Muguruza (ESP x3) 7-6 (7/3), 6-3

Sloane Stephens (USA) bt Julia Goerges (GER x30) 6-3, 3-6, 6-1

Anastasija Sevastova (LAT x16) bt Maria Sharapova (RUS) 5-7, 6-4, 6-2