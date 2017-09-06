Anderson enters record books, makes US Open semis

New York - South Africa's Kevin Anderson has reached the US Open semi-finals after beating America's Sam Querrey in their quarter-final clash.

Anderson won 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (9/11), 6-3, 7-6 (9/7).

It will be Anderson's first appearance in the last four of a Grand Slam, improving on his quarter-final run at the US Open in 2015.

He is also the first South African to make the semi-finals of the US Open in the Open era of tennis, which started in 1968.

Before that, Cliff Drysdale from South Africa had made the final of the 1965 US National Championships, as the US Open was then called.

The last South African to reach the semi-finals of a Grand Slam was Wayne Ferreira at the 2003 Australian Open.

Anderson will next face Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta, who earlier defeated Argentina's Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.