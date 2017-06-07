Wawrinka cruises into French Open SF

Paris - Former champion Stan Wawrinka became the oldest French Open semi-finalist in 32 years on Wednesday when he brushed aside Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-3, 6-1.

Swiss third seed Wawrinka, the 2015 title winner, has not lost a set on his way to a third successive semi-final in Paris.

The 32-year-old is the oldest man to make the last four at Roland Garros since Jimmy Connors in 1985.

He will face either world number one Andy Murray or Japanese eighth seed Kei Nishikori for a place in the final.

"It was perfect today, I'm very satisfied," said Wawrinka who will be playing in his third successive Roland Garros semi-final.

"I played well, was very solid and took my opportunities."

Wawrinka, the reigning US Open champion, took his record over Croatian seventh seed Cilic to 12-2 with an eighth successive win over the 28-year-old.

Cilic is still to beat a top five player on clay.

French Open results on Wednesday, the 11th day of the 2017 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding):

Men

Quarter-finals

Rafael Nadal (ESP x4) bt Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP x20) 6-2, 2-0 retired

Dominic Thiem (AUT x6) bt Novak Djokovic (SRB x2) 7-6 (7/5), 6-3, 6-0

Women

Quarter-finals

Simona Halep (ROM x3) bt Elina Svitolina (UKR x5) 3-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-0

Karolina Pliskova (CZE x2) bt Caroline Garcia (FRA x28) 7-6 (7/3), 6-4