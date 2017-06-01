UPSET ALERT! Anderson stuns Kyrgios

Paris - Nick Kyrgios's French Open ended in the second round on Thursday when he lost 5-7, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 to big-serving Kevin Anderson of South Africa.

Anderson, ranked at 56 in the world, made the most of the 18th-seeded Australian's 42 unforced errors to progress to the third round where he will face Britain's Kyle Edmund.

Anderson was the underdog heading into the encounter with the temperamental Australian, but was buoyed by the fact that he had won their only previous encounter - at a hardcourt event in Chengdu, China last year, when Anderson saved two match points to prevail 3-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-2.

French Open results on Thursday, the fifth day of the 2017 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding):



Men

Second round



Andy Murray (GBR x1) bt Martin Klizan (SVK) 6-7 (3/7), 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7/3)



Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG x29) bt Nicolas Almagro (ESP) 6-3, 3-6, 1-1 - retired



John Isner (USA x21) bt Paolo Lorenzi (ITA) 6-3, 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/2)



Karen Khachanov (RUS) bt Tomas Berdych (CZE x13) 7-5, 6-4, 6-4



Hyeon Chung (KOR) bt Denis Istomin (UZB) 6-1, 7-5, 6-1



Kei Nishikori (JPN x8) bt Jeremy Chardy (FRA) 6-3, 6-0, 7-6 (7/5)



Stan Wawrinka (SUI x3) bt Aleksandr Dolgopolov (UKR) 6-4, 7-6 (7/5), 7-5



Fabio Fognini (ITA x28) bt Andreas Seppi (ITA) 6-4, 7-5, 6-3



Kyle Edmund (GBR) bt Renzo Olivo (ARG) 7-5, 6-3, 6-1



Feliciano Lopez (ESP) bt David Ferrer (ESP x30) 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4



Marin Cilic (CRO x7) bt Konstantin Kravchuk (RUS) 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

Kevin Anderson (RSA) bt Nick Kyrgios (AUS x18) 5-7, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2



Women



Second round



Elina Svitolina (UKR x5) bt Tsvetana Pironkova (BUL) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2



Magda Linette (POL) bt Ana Konjuh (CRO x29) 6-0, 7-5



Anastasija Sevastova (LAT x17) bt Eugenie Bouchard (CAN) 6-3, 6-0



Elena Vesnina (RUS x14) bt Varvara Lepchenko (USA) 4-6, 6-3, 6-0



Darya Kasatkina (RUS x26) bt Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 7-6 (7/1), 6-4



Simona Halep (ROM x3) bt Tatjana Maria (GER) 6-4, 6-3



Hsieh Su-Wei (TPE) bt Taylor Townsend (USA) 6-0, 2-6, 6-3



Caroline Garcia (FRA x28) bt Chloe Paquet (FRA) 7-5, 6-4



Alize Cornet (FRA) bt Barbora Strycova (CZE x20) 6-4, 6-1



Agnieszka Radwanska (POL x9) bt Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL) 6-7 (3/7), 6-2, 6-3



Mariana Duque (COL) bt Magdalena Rybarikova (SVK) 1-6, 6-3, 8-6



Carina Witthoeft (GER) bt Pauline Parmentier (FRA) 6-4, 7-6 (7/5)