NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
French Open

Tearful Muguruza laments French Open crowd's 'lack of respect'

2017-06-04 20:22
Garbine Muguruza (Getty)
Related Links

Paris -An emotional Garbine Muguruza blasted the French Open crowd for being disrespectful after the defending champion lost to home hope Kristina Mladenovic in the last 16 on Sunday.

The Spaniard departed Court Suzanne Lenglen scoldingly wagging her finger as the crowd were asked to applaud Muguruza following her 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 defeat.

"I think the audience was really tough today. I can't really understand. I don't know how to explain," said Muguruza, whose post-match press conference was briefly interrupted when she broke down in tears and left the room before quickly returning.

"If you had been in my shoes on the court, I think you would have understood. I don't know what people were expecting. I'd rather not say anything more."

Mladenovic thrived on the partisan support from the home faithful as the 13th seed ensured the host nation will have two women in the quarter-finals for the first time in 23 years.

But Muguruza said should she felt the crowd lacked respect at times.

"I just think that they were a little bit, sometimes should be a little bit more respectful. The chair umpire has to always calm the crowd down."

But she added: "I'm not here to create enemies. I mean, I love playing here."

Asked whether she could hear Mladenovic yelling "forza" (come on) on her unforced errors, Muguruza replied: "No, I think she speaks like 25 languages, I heard."

Muguruza's defeat means Justine Henin, who won the title in 2003 and then from 2005 to 2007, remains the last woman to successfully defend her crown at Roland Garros.

"It was a disputed match. I lost confidence, and my opponent of course was on home turf, so it created a lot of tension. So of course I'm sad. It's a very painful defeat here in the French Open."

Read more on:    french open  |  garbine muguruza  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Thiem into French Open last eight

2017-06-04 20:02

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Mthembu claims second Comrades win Boks gather power Tahir stars as Proteas thrash Sri Lanka Proteas’ Tahir saves the day AB praises for Amla, Tahir
Loftus expecting 40 000 for Boks v France Dash-cam video of Tiger Woods' DUI arrest released Bafana drop to 65th in world rankings Unsung Lions hero can stake Bok claim Serena quashes baby's gender rumours

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Scott Dixon's horror Indy 500 crash
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 