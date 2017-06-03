NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
French Open

SA's Anderson wins 5 set epic in Paris

2017-06-03 15:54
Kevin Anderson (AP)
Cape Town - South Africa's Kevin Anderson matched his best run at Roland Garros by reaching the last 16 on Saturday with a five-set win over Britain's Kyle Edmund.

Anderson, who made the French Open fourth round in 2013 and 2014, twice recovered from a set down to advance 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (7/4), 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 in just under four hours.

A former top 10 player, the world number 56 will meet Croatian seventh seed Marin Cilic for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Defeat for Edmund, born in Johannesburg like Anderson, means Britain have still never had more than one man in the last 16 at Roland Garros in the Open era.

Anderson missed this year's Australian Open with a hip injury. His best Grand Slam performance was his run to the 2015 US Open quarter-finals.

Other results from the French Open results on Saturday, the seventh day of the 2017 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding):

Men

3rd rd

Fernando Verdasco (ESP) bt Pablo Cuevas (URU x22) 6-2, 6-1, 6-3

Marin Cilic (CRO x7) bt Feliciano Lopez (ESP) 6-1, 6-3, 6-3

Women

3rd rd

Carla Suarez Navarro (ESP x21) bt Elena Vesnina (RUS x14) 6-4, 6-4

Simona Halep (ROM x3) bt Darya Kasatkina (RUS x26) 6-0, 7-5

Caroline Garcia (FRA x28) bt Hsieh Su-Wei (TPE) 6-4, 4-6, 9-7

Alize Cornet (FRA) bt Agnieszka Radwanska (POL x9) 6-2, 6-1


