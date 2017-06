Paris - Torrential rain halted women's quarter-final action at the French Open on Tuesday.

Jelena Ostapenko was serving for the second set in her match against Caroline Woznacki after the Dane clinched the opener 6-4.

Timea Bacsinszky was a set up on France's Kristina Mladenovic when play was suspended just before 15:30 local time (13:30 GMT)