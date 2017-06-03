NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
French Open

Rain brings early end at French Open

2017-06-03 19:55
Rain at Roland Garros (AFP)
Paris - Rain caused an early stoppage to play at the French Open on Saturday which was good news for Japan's Kei Nishikori.

"All the matches are suspended for the day due to rain. Matches will recommence on Sunday," tweeted the organisers.

Play was suspended at 1705 local time (1505 GMT) and then cancelled for the day two hours later.

Eighth seed Nishikori was two sets to one up on South Korea's Hyeon Chung but a double break down in the fourth set at 0-3.

French Open results on Saturday, the seventh day of the 2017 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding):

Men

3rd rd

Andy Murray (GBR x1) bt Juan Martin del Potro (ARG x29) 7-6 (10/8), 7-5, 6-0

Fernando Verdasco (ESP) bt Pablo Cuevas (URU x22) 6-2, 6-1, 6-3

Stan Wawrinka (SUI x3) bt Fabio Fognini (ITA x28) 7-6 (7/2), 6-0, 6-2

Kevin Anderson (RSA) bt Kyle Edmund (GBR) 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (7/4), 5-7, 6-1, 6-4

Marin Cilic (CRO x7) bt Feliciano Lopez (ESP) 6-1, 6-3, 6-3

Women

3rd rd

Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) bt Catherine Bellis (USA) 6-2, 2-6, 6-3

Carla Suarez Navarro (ESP x21) bt Elena Vesnina (RUS x14) 6-4, 6-4

Simona Halep (ROM x3) bt Daria Kasatkina (RUS x26) 6-0, 7-5

Caroline Garcia (FRA x28) bt Hsieh Su-Wei (TPE) 6-4, 4-6, 9-7

Alize Cornet (FRA) bt Agnieszka Radwanska (POL x9) 6-2, 6-1

