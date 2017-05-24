NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
French Open

Nishikori no closer to Grand Slam breakthrough

2017-05-24 08:50
Kei Nishikori (Getty)
Related Links

Paris - Kei Nishikori stood on the brink of history after sweeping into the 2014 US Open final, but three years later he is no closer to becoming the first Asian man to win a Grand Slam singles title. 

The Japanese star was ruthlessly defeated in straight sets by Marin Cilic in New York to prevent him from emulating Chinese icon Li Na, who conquered Roland Garros in 2011 and the 2014 Australian Open before signalling her retirement. 

Nishikori's run to the 2015 quarter-final at the French Open remains his best showing in Paris, and a turbulent clay-court season for the world number nine has tempered expectations ahead of the year's second major. 

A wrist injury forced Nishikori to withdraw from Barcelona - where he won in 2014 and 2015 - before the problem resurfaced ahead of a quarter-final showdown with Novak Djokovic at the Madrid Masters. 

An early loss in Rome, albeit to the mercurial talents of Juan Martin del Potro, hardly reinforced his confidence. 

But Nishikori, whose coaching team includes 1989 French Open champion Michael Chang, remains a firm believer in his ability to compete with the best on clay. 

"Clay suits my tennis. I can use many different shots," said Nishikori, ahead of a final Roland Garros tune-up in Geneva. 

"I used to really like clay when I was a junior, but when I turned pro I kind of knew how tough it was to play on clay with the top level guys. 

"But now I have more confidence playing on clay and I think I can play really good on clay with my tennis. I really like to play on this surface now. 

"(Chang)" is giving me a lot of good tips on the clay court... For sure it's getting better. I think every year I have better results." 

Nine of his 11 career titles have come on hard courts, but Nishikori hopes a deep run in Geneva can spark a revival in fortunes. 

"It's great to have some matches (in Geneva). Hopefully I can win the tournament. I think it's important to play well this week and get some confidence for next week. 

"Even if I don't win, I'll try to have a good couple of matches here and get ready for next week," he said. 

Nishikori has little competition as Asia's standout player, with compatriots Yoshihito Nishioka (69th) and Yuichi Sugita (77th), as well as South Korea's Hyeon Chung (68th) the only other players from the continent inside the top 100. 

Li's retirement in 2014 left a cavernous void in the women's game, and China has been waiting for her successor to step forward ever since. 

Peng Shuai battered her way into the last four of that year's US Open, while Zhang Shuai fought through qualifying to make the 2016 Australian Open quarter-finals. 

But those performances are very much outliers, with Zhang, the world number 34, currently the highest-ranked Asian woman. 

However with Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova absent, and both world number one Angelique Kerber reigning Roland Garros champion Garbine Muguruza struggling for form, the conditions are as ripe as ever for an unexpected breakthrough.

Read more on:    french open  |  kei nishikori  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

No Federer, Serena, Sharapova, no problem for Roland Garros

2017-05-24 07:05

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Coetzee names Bok squad for France series Number of Boks named in SA 'A' squad Pierre Spies shown the door at Montpellier Coetzee: Why Whiteley is my captain Frans Steyn named in BaaBaas squad
Coetzee names Bok squad for France series Bafana's forgotten man How the Proteas fared at the IPL Proteas: Dogfight starts for seam spots O.J. Simpson in line for early prison release

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

Junior Boks share what their selection means to them
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 