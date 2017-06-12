NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
French Open

Nadal up to No 2, Djokovic slides to No 4

2017-06-12 12:49
Rafael Nadal (Getty)
Related Links

Paris - French Open champion Rafael Nadal moved up two spots to No 2 in the ATP rankings on Monday, his highest placing since October 2014. 

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, slid from No 2 to No 4 in the new rankings, his lowest status in 7½ years. He lost in the quarter-finals at Roland Garros, where he won the title a year ago to complete a career Grand Slam. That was also his fourth consecutive major championship, but he failed to defend any of those titles. 

Andy Murray retained his No 1 ranking after a semi-final exit in Paris, while Stan Wawrinka stayed at No 3 after losing to Nadal 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 in Sunday's final. 

Roger Federer is still No 5 after missing the French Open for the second year in a row. 

Nadal's victory in Paris gave him a record 10th trophy at the clay-court tournament and ended his three-year drought without a Grand Slam title. He now has 15 major titles, breaking a tie with Pete Sampras for second place among men on the all-time list behind Federer's 18. 

Nadal was asked on Sunday whether getting back to No 1 in the rankings is important to him. He has spent a total of 141 weeks there, most recently in July 2014. 

"I am playing well. I am in a good position. I just won the most important event of the year for me, so that's the only thing that matters today, no?" he said. "Winning these kind of titles, then you have chances to become any number (in) the ranking." 

By winning the women's championship at the French Open on Saturday for the first tour-level title of her career, Jelena Ostapenko jumped from 47th to a career-high 12th in the WTA rankings. The Latvian, who turned 20 during the tournament, lost in the first round a year ago at Roland Garros.

French Open runner-up Simona Halep moved from No 4 to No 2. 

Angelique Kerber kept the No 1 spot, despite being beaten in the first round in Paris. She is the first woman seeded No 1 to lose in the French Open's first round in the professional era, which began in 1968. 

Serena Williams dropped two spots to No 4. She is taking the rest of this year off because she is pregnant. 

Elina Svitolina, a quarter-finalist at the French Open, rose one spot to a career-high No 5.

Top 20 in the latest ATP Tour rankings:

1. Andy Murray (GBR) 9.890 points

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7.285

3. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 6.175

4. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 5.805

5. Roger Federer (SUI) 4.945

6. Milos Raonic (CAN) 4.450

7. Marin Cilic (CRO) 4.115

8. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3.985

9. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 3.830

10. Alexander Zverev (GER) 3.070

11. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 3.040

12. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2.980

13. David Goffin (BEL) 2.785

14. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2.570 

15. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2.545

16. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2.365

17. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2.360

18. Jack Sock (USA) 2.335

19. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 2.155

20. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 2.110

Read more on:    french open  |  rafael nadal  |  novak djokovic  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Federer lauds 'incredible' Nadal

53 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Look away Proteas fans: Cricket's most comical run out ever? 5 talking points: Boks v France, 1st Test ‘Hurt’ AB clings to his crown Steyn – the good, the bad, the untapped UK press mocks ‘glass jaw’ Proteas
Lions duo to spend Currie Cup in Japan This is not the time to be bashing AB I can't help but be a nervy Bok fan... Gary Gold chats to Sport24 Schwartzel, Oosthuizen paired with Stenson in US Open

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

GALLERY: French Open race to women's title
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 