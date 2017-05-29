Nadal batters Paire to begin title bid

Paris - Rafael Nadal launched his quest for a record 10th French Open title with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 win over Frenchman Benoit Paire on Monday.

Nadal, who was forced to withdraw before last year's third round with a wrist injury, broke Paire eight times to brush aside the world number 45 in less than two hours.

"I'm very happy to be back here after what happened last year. It's great to feel the support," said the 14-time major champion.

Nadal dominated the opening set, then recovered from a slight second-set wobble when he dropped serve twice in a row to surge into a round two meeting with Dutchman Robin Haase.

The Spaniard, whose last Grand Slam triumph came at Roland Garros in 2014, improved his incredible French Open record to 73 wins and just two losses.

Nadal lost this year's Australian Open final in a five-set epic to Roger Federer, but the 30-year-old has marked himself out as the favourite on his preferred surface.

The fourth seed arrives in Paris with three clay-court titles to his name this season -- winning both Monte Carlo and Barcelona for a 10th time, while securing a fifth Madrid Masters crown.

French Open results on Monday, the second day of the 2017 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding):

Men

1st rd

Milos Raonic (CAN x5) bt Steve Darcis (BEL) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

Jir Vesel (CZE) bt Jack Sock (USA x14) 7-5, 7-5, 6-3

Aljaz Bedene (GBR) bt Ryan Harrison (USA) 6-4, 6-0, 3-6, 6-1

Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x17) bt John Millman (AUS) 6-2, 6-2, 0-6, 6-1

Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) bt Gilles Simon (FRA x31) 1-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-1

Viktor Troicki (SRB) bt Evgeny Donskoy (RUS) 7-6 (7/4), 6-4, 6-0

Rafael Nadal (ESP x4) bt Benot Paire (FRA) 6-1, 6-4, 6-1

Simone Bolelli (ITA) bt Nicolas Mahut (FRA) 6-4, 6-2, 6-2

Steve Johnson (USA x25) bt Yuichi Sugita (JPN) 6-3, 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-7 (3/7), 6-3

Sergiy Stakhovsky (UKR) bt Lu Yen-Hsun (TPE) 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4)

David Goffin (BEL x10) bt Paul-Henri Mathieu (FRA) 6-2, 6-2, 6-2

Stefano Napolitano (ITA) bt Mischa Zverev (GER x32) 4-6, 7-5, 6-2, 6-2

Diego Schwartzman (ARG) bt Andrey Rublev (RUS) 0-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7 (3/7), 9-7

Joo Sousa (POR) bt Janko Tipsarevic (SRB) 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-2, 6-2

Novak Djokovic (SRB x2) bt Marcel Granollers (ESP) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

Women

1st rd

Caroline Wozniacki (DEN x11) bt Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) 6-4, 3-6, 6-2

Franoise Abanda (CAN) bt Tessah Andrianjafitrimo (FRA) 6-3, 6-4

Catherine Bellis (USA) bt Quirine Lemoine (NED) 6-3, 3-6, 6-1

Kiki Bertens (NED x18) bt Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 4-6, 6-1, 6-1

Zhang Shuai (CHN x32) bt Donna Vekic (CRO) 7-5, 6-4

Garbie Muguruza (ESP x4) bt Francesca Schiavone (ITA) 6-2, 6-4

Anett Kontaveit (EST) bt Monica Niculescu (ROM) 7-5, 6-1

Johanna Larsson (SWE) bt Natalia Vikhlyantseva (RUS) 6-4, 6-4

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ x27) bt Myrtille Georges (FRA) 6-3, 6-0

Richel Hogenkamp (NED) bt Jelena Jankovic (SRB) 6-2, 7-5

Elise Mertens (BEL) bt Daria Gavrilova (AUS x24) 7-6 (7/4), 1-6, 6-4

Ons Jabeur (TUN) bt Ana Bogdan (ROM) 6-3, 6-4

Ana Konjuh (CRO x29) bt Danka Kovinic (MNE) 7-5, 7-6 (7/4)