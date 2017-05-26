NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
French Open

Murray struggles with illness - reports

2017-05-26 06:52
Andy Murray (Gallo Images)
Paris - World No 1 Andy Murray is battling to recover from illness before the French Open begins on Sunday, according to British media reports.

Murray has had numerous setbacks in 2017, with the 30-year-old diagnosed with shingles in February before sustaining a elbow injury in March that ruled him out of the Miami Open and Great Britain's Davis Cup tie.

Top-seeded Murray trained on Thursday, ahead of the main draw for the French Open later on Friday, and is also set to attend a pre-tournament press conference after the draw.

