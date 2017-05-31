Kvitova looks to Wimbledon as 'fairytale' ends

Paris - Petra Kvitova said she is eagerly looking ahead to returning to Wimbledon after her "fairytale" French Open comeback ended in the second round.

The Czech star lost 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/5) to American qualifier Bethanie Mattek-Sands at Roland Garros on Wednesday in her first tournament since a terrifying knife attack at her home last December.

"It's weird. I mean, I'm disappointed, for sure. I came here to win the matches. I'm not here to sit and talk with you guys, but -- that's nice, as well," a smiling Kvitova told reporters.

"But I really fought. I mean, after the match, I didn't feel that bad as normally I probably do.

"I'm still happy I'm here and playing. The fairytale ended. Now, in upcoming weeks, I think it will be business as usual.

"That's what I'm looking forward to, just focusing on the tennis and on the game and everything what I do need to improve to my game."

Kvitova defeated Julia Boserup in the opening round in Paris, dropping to her knees in celebration before weeping at the net as her emotions took control.

And although the two-time Wimbledon champion fell prematurely on her return, Kvitova said it was "mission complete" after overcoming severe injuries to her left playing hand suffered while fighting off a knife-wielding burglar.

"I didn't really have expectations here. Just came to, you know, open my comeback, kind of," she said.

"The mission is completed, which I'm very happy for that, and I'm happy that this all ended. I just will focus now for grass and for tennis again."

The 27-year-old has yet to commit to any events ahead of Wimbledon but admitted she was keen to return to a regular routine as quickly as possible.

"Coming to Roland Garros was one of the things, which we were preparing for Wimbledon," said Kvitova, a winner at the All England Club in 2011 and 2014.

"We do have a lot of attention here. And Wimbledon should be much more relaxed afterwards. I really am looking forward to being there.

"It's a really great tournament for me. I have the best memories which I can have. I think that, you know, my game still suits on the grass, and I will do my best to be there.

"I will really enjoy the time to be there. We will have a house again in Wimbledon Village and will be similar to other years. I'm happy that I will not miss Wimbledon this year.

"I will probably enjoy it much more than the other years," she added.

French Open results on Wednesday, the fourth day of the 2017 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding):

Men

2nd rd

Dominic Thiem (AUT x6) bt Simone Bolelli (ITA) 7-5, 6-1, 6-3

Steve Johnson (USA x25) bt Borna Coric (CRO) 6-2, 7-6 (10/8), 3-6, 7-6 (8/6)

Horacio Zeballos (ARG) bt Ivo Karlovic (CRO x23) 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/5), 6-3

David Goffin (BEL x10) bt Sergiy Stakhovsky (UKR) 6-2, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Diego Schwartzman (ARG) bt Stefano Napolitano (ITA) 6-3, 7-5, 6-2

1st rd

Renzo Olivo (ARG) bt Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA x12) 7-5, 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 6-4

Women

2nd rd

Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) bt Ekaterina Makarova (RUS) 6-2, 6-2

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) bt Monica Puig (PUR) 6-3, 6-2

Samantha Stosur (AUS x23) bt Kirsten Flipkens (BEL) 6-2, 7-6 (8/6)

Bethanie Mattek-Sands (USA) bt Petra Kvitova (CZE x15) 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/5)

Garbine Muguruza (ESP) bt Anett Kontaveit (EST) 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-2

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ x27) bt Johanna Larsson (SWE) 6-3, 1-6, 6-3

Shelby Rogers (USA) bt Cagla Buyukakcay (TUR) 7-6 (8/6), 6-4

Venus Williams (USA x10) bt Kurumi Nara (JPN) 6-3, 6-1