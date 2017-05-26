NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
French Open

Kvitova included in French Open draw

2017-05-26 13:57
Petra Kvitova (AP)
Paris - Czech player Petra Kvitova was included in the draw for the French Open on Friday after recovering from being stabbed during a burglary at her home last December. 

Kvitova, who said this week she was set to play at Wimbledon where she has twice won the title, has not played competitively since the attack, which left her with serious injuries to her left playing hand.

The 27-year-old will be seeded 15th thanks to her protected ranking and will start off with a first-round against US player Julia Boserup. 

Kvitova, who reached the semi-finals in Paris in 2012, required four hours of surgery in December after protecting herself from a man wielding a knife who had gained access to her apartment block by posing as a utilities worker. 

She sustained injuries to tendons in all four fingers and the thumb on her left hand. At the time she said she was "shaken, but fortunate to be alive". 

Kvitova, who won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014, has made a faster than expected recovery. 

Last month she said she had left her name on the entry list for the French Open, in part to ensure she had a positive mind-set as she continued her recovery. 

Earlier this month, she posted a photo of herself practising in Monte Carlo.

