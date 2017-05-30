NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
French Open

French player banished after Roland Garros TV kiss storm

2017-05-30 18:51
Roland Garros (File)
Paris - A French tennis player who tried to kiss a television reporter against her will during a live broadcast at Roland Garros was banished from the tournament on Tuesday for his "reprehensible behaviour".

Maxime Hamou, 21, grabbed Eurosport journalist Maly Thomas around the neck and shoulders while she interviewed him following his first round defeat on Monday.

"It was frankly unpleasant. If it hadn't been live on air, I would have punched him," Thomas told the French edition of the Huffington Post.

Hamou, the world number 287, was subsequently banished from the Roland Garros site by organisers.

"The tournament directors have decided to cancel the accreditation of Maxime Hamou following his reprehensible behaviour with a journalist on Monday," said a Roland Garros statement.

A Eurosport spokesman told AFP that Hamou's actions were "highly inappropriate".

"We sincerely regret the incident that occurred during yesterday evening's interview between Maly Thomas and Maxime Hamou. The behaviour of the interviewee was highly inappropriate and we do not condone such conduct in any way," the spokesman said.

"Maly is a highly respected journalist and we are pleased that a full apology is being offered. We apologise to any viewers who may have been affected."

The incident echoed West Indies cricket legend Chris Gayle's behaviour with a female reporter after a match in Australia in January, 2016.

Gayle opted to ignore questions on the game from Network Ten journalist Mel McLaughlin and instead told her: "Your eyes are beautiful, hopefully we can win this game and then we can have a drink after as well. Don't blush, baby."

