Djokovic names Agassi as coach at French Open

Rome - Novak
Djokovic revealed on Sunday that American great Andre Agassi would be
his new coach, but said they did not yet have a "long-term commitment".
"I spoke to Andre the last couple weeks on the phone, and we decided
to get together in Paris. So he's gonna be there. We'll see what future
brings. We are both excited to work together and see where it takes us,"
said Djokovic, beaten 6-4, 6-3 in the Rome Masters final on Sunday by
20-year-old German Alexander Zverev.
"We don't have any long-term commitment. It's just us trying to get to know each other in Paris a little bit."
Djokovic returns to Paris next weekend as the defending French Open
champion but looking to improve his clay court game after an
inconsistent spell.
He parted with long-time coach Marian Vajda earlier this month,
having also ended a three-year relationship with six-time Grand Slam
champion Boris Becker at the end of last season, in a bid to get back to
his brilliant best.
Given his performances of late, he will be hoping 47-year-old Agassi,
an eight-time Grand Slam champion, can make a positive contribution.
The Serbian was outplayed by Spanish nemesis Rafael Nadal on his way
to defeat in the semi-finals of the Madrid Masters last week.
And despite reaching the final in Rome on Sunday, Djokovic looked
well below his clinical best before losing to German starlet Zverev in
1 hour 21 minutes.
Next up is his defence of his title in the French capital, and
Djokovic added: "He (Agassi) will not stay the whole tournament. He's
gonna stay only to a certain time, and then we'll see after that what's
gonna happen.
"Obviously, Andre is someone that I have tremendous respect for as a
person and as a player. He has been through everything that I'm going
through.
"You know, on the court he understands the game amazingly well. I am
enjoying every conversation that I have with him. But also, on the other
hand, he's someone that nurtures the family values, philanthropy work.
"He's a very humble man, is very educated in just - you know, he's a
person that can contribute to my life on and off the court a lot. I'm
very excited to see what is ahead of us."
Agassi, unlike television pundit Becker, has been away from the sport for a considerable time having retired in 2006.
Djokovic said he managed to seduce Agassi, the 1999 French Open champion, smiling: "I persuaded him."
He added: "He's someone that has been so successful in this sport,
and he's a legend of our sport. He's made a mark in this sport forever.
He's won everything there is to win in tennis.
"You know, he was a revolutionary player because he had this
charisma, he had this, you know, approach to tennis and to life that was
quite different from others.
"That's why he was so interesting. Yes, he has been away from the
tour for last 10, 15 years, but speaking with him, he's been definitely
following up closely all the matches, the big matches, especially on the
TV."
"It was his call whether or not he wants to take that step and, you
know, try to work with me. He has accepted it, and I'm very grateful for
that. It's exciting, of course. I'm very happy about it."