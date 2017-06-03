Djokovic key to my tennis return - Agassi

Paris - Andre Agassi would not have come back to tennis if
it weren't for Novak Djokovic, a player he believes still has many other grand
slam titles to win, the American said.
The 47-year-old agreed to coach Djokovic, who has been
through a crisis of confidence since winning his 12th major title at the French
Open last year, last month.
Asked by French sports daily L'Equipe on Saturday if any
other player could have drawn him back to a sport he once hated, Agassi said:
"I don't know. Novak inspired me, he gave me the desire to make that
effort.
"Many other players have approached me before, I cannot
say who. Novak is 30, he won 12 grand slam titles and I know he has the capacity
to win many others."
Agassi, who won eight grand slam titles himself, retired in
2006.
The former world No 1 is in Paris where Djokovic is
defending his title, but will leave on holidays with his family next week.
"Novak is a good guy, and he's a chance for this sport.
And I can help him. I think he will get better every day," he said.
"It's inspiring to be with him. Sometimes you follow
your heart and I think it's the time for me to take care of this guy."