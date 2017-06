Paris - Defending champion Novak Djokovic reached a record-equalling 11th French Open quarter-final on Sunday with a 7-6 (7/5), 6-1, 6-3 win over Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Djokovic will face sixth seed Dominic Thiem for a place in the semi-finals, two weeks after routing the Austrian for the loss of just one game in the Rome semi-finals.

The world number two also beat Thiem in the semi-finals at Roland Garros last year on his way to a first title in Paris.