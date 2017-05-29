Djokovic in winning start to title defence, life with Agassi

Paris - Novak Djokovic began the defence of his French Open title, and partnership with Andre Agassi, with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over Spain's Marcel Granollers on Monday.

It was the perfect way to mark his 50th successive Grand Slam appearance but there is still work to do for the world number two whose form has dropped off since he completed the career Grand Slam in Paris 12 months ago.

"Andre has left already. He's waiting for me for a serious talk," joked the 30-year-old after seeing off Granollers for the fourth time.

Djokovic dropped served four times and required nine set points to claim the second set against a player who had only won 10 games in their previous three encounters.

The Serb, seeking to become the first man in the Open era to win all four majors on at least two occasions, eventually wrapped up matters on Court Philippe Chatrier after two and a half hours.

"It's great to have Andre Agassi as coach and as a mentor. I will try to learn as much as I can from him," added Djokovic.

Djokovic faces either compatriot Janko Tipsarevic or Portugal's Joao Sousa for a place in the last 32.

French Open results on Monday, the second day of the 2017 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding):

Men

1st rd

Milos Raonic (CAN x5) bt Steve Darcis (BEL) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

Jir Vesel (CZE) bt Jack Sock (USA x14) 7-5, 7-5, 6-3

Aljaz Bedene (GBR) bt Ryan Harrison (USA) 6-4, 6-0, 3-6, 6-1

Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x17) bt John Millman (AUS) 6-2, 6-2, 0-6, 6-1

Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) bt Gilles Simon (FRA x31) 1-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-1

Viktor Troicki (SRB) bt Evgeny Donskoy (RUS) 7-6 (7/4), 6-4, 6-0

Rafael Nadal (ESP x4) bt Benot Paire (FRA) 6-1, 6-4, 6-1

Simone Bolelli (ITA) bt Nicolas Mahut (FRA) 6-4, 6-2, 6-2

Steve Johnson (USA x25) bt Yuichi Sugita (JPN) 6-3, 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-7 (3/7), 6-3

Sergiy Stakhovsky (UKR) bt Lu Yen-Hsun (TPE) 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4)

David Goffin (BEL x10) bt Paul-Henri Mathieu (FRA) 6-2, 6-2, 6-2

Stefano Napolitano (ITA) bt Mischa Zverev (GER x32) 4-6, 7-5, 6-2, 6-2

Diego Schwartzman (ARG) bt Andrey Rublev (RUS) 0-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7 (3/7), 9-7

Joo Sousa (POR) bt Janko Tipsarevic (SRB) 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-2, 6-2

Novak Djokovic (SRB x2) bt Marcel Granollers (ESP) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

Women

1st rd

Caroline Wozniacki (DEN x11) bt Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) 6-4, 3-6, 6-2

Franoise Abanda (CAN) bt Tessah Andrianjafitrimo (FRA) 6-3, 6-4

Catherine Bellis (USA) bt Quirine Lemoine (NED) 6-3, 3-6, 6-1

Kiki Bertens (NED x18) bt Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 4-6, 6-1, 6-1

Zhang Shuai (CHN x32) bt Donna Vekic (CRO) 7-5, 6-4

Garbie Muguruza (ESP x4) bt Francesca Schiavone (ITA) 6-2, 6-4

Anett Kontaveit (EST) bt Monica Niculescu (ROM) 7-5, 6-1

Johanna Larsson (SWE) bt Natalia Vikhlyantseva (RUS) 6-4, 6-4

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ x27) bt Myrtille Georges (FRA) 6-3, 6-0

Richel Hogenkamp (NED) bt Jelena Jankovic (SRB) 6-2, 7-5

Elise Mertens (BEL) bt Daria Gavrilova (AUS x24) 7-6 (7/4), 1-6, 6-4

Ons Jabeur (TUN) bt Ana Bogdan (ROM) 6-3, 6-4

Ana Konjuh (CRO x29) bt Danka Kovinic (MNE) 7-5, 7-6 (7/4)