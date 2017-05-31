NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
French Open

Champion Muguruza survives Kontaveit scare

2017-05-31 15:55
Garbine Muguruza (Getty)
Paris - Reigning French Open champion Garbine Muguruza rallied from a set down to beat Estonia's Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday and reach the third round.

After dropping the opening set to the world number 53, Muguruza found herself in deep trouble at 3-1 down in the second but recovered to secure a 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-2 victory.

The Spaniard will meet Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan, the 27th seed, for a place in the fourth round.

French Open results on Wednesday, the fourth day of the 2017 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding):

Men

2nd rd

Dominic Thiem (AUT x6) bt Simone Bolelli (ITA) 7-5, 6-1, 6-3

Steve Johnson (USA x25) bt Borna Coric (CRO) 6-2, 7-6 (10/8), 3-6, 7-6 (8/6)

Horacio Zeballos (ARG) bt Ivo Karlovic (CRO x23) 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/5), 6-3

David Goffin (BEL x10) bt Sergiy Stakhovsky (UKR) 6-2, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Diego Schwartzman (ARG) bt Stefano Napolitano (ITA) 6-3, 7-5, 6-2

1st rd

Renzo Olivo (ARG) bt Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA x12) 7-5, 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 6-4

Women

2nd rd

Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) bt Ekaterina Makarova (RUS) 6-2, 6-2

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) bt Monica Puig (PUR) 6-3, 6-2

Samantha Stosur (AUS x23) bt Kirsten Flipkens (BEL) 6-2, 7-6 (8/6)

Bethanie Mattek-Sands (USA) bt Petra Kvitova (CZE x15) 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/5)

Garbine Muguruza (ESP) bt Anett Kontaveit (EST) 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-2

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ x27) bt Johanna Larsson (SWE) 6-3, 1-6, 6-3

Shelby Rogers (USA) bt Cagla Buyukakcay (TUR) 7-6 (8/6), 6-4

Venus Williams (USA x10) bt Kurumi Nara (JPN) 6-3, 6-1

