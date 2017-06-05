Anderson expecting "tough" Cilic clash

Cape Town - South Africa's Kevin Anderson is back in the last 16 of a Grand Slam since Wimbledon 2015, but he knows that his fourth round clash against Marin Cilic at Roland Garros on Monday will not be easy.

Anderson has looked good in his first three rounds as he continues to rely on his big serving game, and he upset the odds by beating Australia's Nick Kyrgios in the second round.

But on Tuesday he comes up against an experienced player who is no stranger to the big stage.

Cilic won the 2014 Australian Open and is currently the world No 8, while Anderson went into the French Open ranked at No 56 in the world.

"It's going to be very tough. He is a great player and he's had a lot of experience ... he's a Grand Slam champion, a Masters champion ... he's used to the scenarios," Anderson said of his opponent.

"We have played each other a few times, but we haven't played each other for a while now.

"I have an idea of what to expect, but the biggest thing for me is focusing on the way I'm playing. That's what I'm doing and challenging myself each match I go on there to do all the things that we work on. I think that each match, I'm getting a little better."

If Anderson does win, he will reach a Grand Slam quarter-final for only the second time in his career after he progressed to that stage at the 2015 US Open.