NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
French Open

Anderson expecting "tough" Cilic clash

2017-06-05 12:42
Kevin Anderson (AP)
Related Links

Cape Town - South Africa's Kevin Anderson is back in the last 16 of a Grand Slam since Wimbledon 2015, but he knows that his fourth round clash against Marin Cilic at Roland Garros on Monday will not be easy. 

Anderson has looked good in his first three rounds as he continues to rely on his big serving game, and he upset the odds by beating Australia's Nick Kyrgios in the second round. 

But on Tuesday he comes up against an experienced player who is no stranger to the big stage. 

Cilic won the 2014 Australian Open and is currently the world No 8, while Anderson went into the French Open ranked at No 56 in the world. 

"It's going to be very tough. He is a great player and he's had a lot of experience ... he's a Grand Slam champion, a Masters champion ... he's used to the scenarios," Anderson said of his opponent. 

"We have played each other a few times, but we haven't played each other for a while now.

"I have an idea of what to expect, but the biggest thing for me is focusing on the way I'm playing. That's what I'm doing and challenging myself each match I go on there to do all the things that we work on. I think that each match, I'm getting a little better."

If Anderson does win, he will reach a Grand Slam quarter-final for only the second time in his career after he progressed to that stage at the 2015 US Open. 

Read more on:    atp  |  french open  |  kevin anderson  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Anderson to shoot up ATP rankings

47 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 15 Van Niekerk wins 200m in Boston Vermeulen, De Allende ruled out of first Test Mthembu claims second Comrades win Kankowski set to join Lions
Loftus expecting 40 000 for Boks v France Dash-cam video of Tiger Woods' DUI arrest released Bafana drop to 65th in world rankings Unsung Lions hero can stake Bok claim Serena quashes baby's gender rumours

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

GALLERY: French Open race to women's title
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 