Australian Open

Wawrinka scrapes through against Klizan

2017-01-16 14:27
Stan Wawrinka (Getty)
Melbourne - Stan Wawrinka was tested by Martin Klizan but in the end just managed to beat the Slovakian 4-6, 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4.

For much of this encounter, it seemed as though Wawrinka, the fourth seed, was going to be the first big-name player to bow out of the men’s draw at the Australian Open.

However, it wasn’t to be.

Klizan won the first set and the fourth set before Wawrinka showed his class in the decider, taking it 6-4.

While the Swiss star was far from his best, making a number of unforced errors and failing to serve with any authority, credit must go to the 27-year-old Klizan who was ultra-aggressive and who really took the fight to his more fancied opponent.

The match lasted three-and-a-half hours. At such an early stage in the competition, this will be of major concern to Wawrinka. The heat makes the Australian Open a gruelling few weeks. Trophy hopefuls will want to spend as little time on court as possible in the initial stages so as to be fresh for the business end of the competition.

However, speaking afterwards, Wawrinka explained that he was just relieved to still be alive and kicking in the tournament.

"It was a big fight tonight,” he sighed.

“[The comeback] came from fighting every day, on and off the court. It was a great atmosphere here and I am happy to be back.

“He was playing well, and he was close to winning. It was a tough match."

Read more on:    australian open  |  stan wawrinka  |  tennis
