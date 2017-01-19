NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Australian Open

Pocket rocket Cibulkova fires into Round 3

2017-01-19 07:47
Dominika Cibulkova (Getty Images)
Related Links

Melbourne - Diminutive Dominika Cibulkova kept her Australian Open campaign on track on Thursday as the sixth seed moved deeper into a tournament that has happy memories.

The 27-year-old Slovak, travelling under the radar despite winning the WTA Finals in October, saw off Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei on Margaret Court Arena 6-4, 7-6 (10/8), winning on her fifth match point.

It sets up a third-round clash against Russian 30th seed Ekaterina Makarova, who progressed after her opponent Sara Errani retired while losing 6-2, 3-2 with what appeared to be a leg injury.

If Cibulkova comes through that, dangerous ninth seed Johanna Konta or Caroline Wozniacki, a former world number one, could be next up.

"I had the match under control but in the end she was hitting some great shots," she said. "I lost confidence a bit but was trying to be really mentally there.

"I'm really happy to be in the third round but my performance could be better."

She added that she was approaching the year with the aim of being mentally strong as she challenges for a maiden Grand Slam title.

"That's what I did today so I'm very happy."

Ranked six after her victory at the season-ending WTA Finals in Singapore, upsetting world number one Angelique Kerber, Cibulkova has high hopes at Melbourne Park.

Voted the WTA Comeback Player of the Year in 2016, she has history at the Australian Open, making the final in 2014 only to lose to China's Li Na before injuries derailed her career.

The energetic Slovak was always in charge on a hot Melbourne day, breaking in the sixth and 10th games to take control of the first set.

Cibulkova was playing some fantastic tennis and looked to be cruising through the second set before Hsieh broke in the ninth game.

Cibulkova, who owns her own sportswear and accessories line, with profits helping the needy in Slovakia, bounced straight back to set up a closely fought tiebreak, where she held her nerve to seal the match.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Murray wary over ankle after quickfire win

2017-01-18 17:01

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
AB out of England Test series, will play IPL Boks: No excuses for Coetzee in 2017 Potgieter relishing return to Bulls One Protea in Broad’s best ever XI AB riddle could destabilise Proteas
CSA's biggest challenge in 2017 Fleck: Bok 'blueprint' won't dictate our style AB's Test future remains uncertain Olivier: It felt like 20 million people were watching WATCH: Frans Steyn red-carded for high tackle

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

JP Duminy pays tribute to Hashim Amla ahead of 100th Test
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 