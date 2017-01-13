Murray: Kyrgios destiny in his own hands

Cape Town - Andy Murray thinks Nick Kyrgios can make a huge success of his tennis career if he can keep his focus out on court.

Ahead of the Australian Open - which runs from the 16 January up until 29 - the world number one player has praised the Canberra-born youngster.

The 21-year-old is currently 14th in the ATP world rankings but Murray thinks Kyrgios has the potential to reach the top of his sport.