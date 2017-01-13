Murray: Kyrgios destiny in his own hands

"He's got a great game and he's a good athlete.
"He's a smart player on the court when he's focused and I think maybe
he doesn't get enough credit for that because when his mind's on the
game he's a very intelligent player."
However, Murray thinks the Australian needs to find "consistency" and remain "focused" if he is to start winning Grand Slams.
"He just needs to find that consistency and be a bit more focused though the year," Murray continued.
"Some players, when they get in big moments or big situations they get tight or freeze and that's not really him."