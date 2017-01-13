NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Australian Open

Murray: Kyrgios destiny in his own hands

2017-01-13 10:36
Nick Kyrgios (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Andy Murray thinks Nick Kyrgios can make a huge success of his tennis career if he can keep his focus out on court.

Ahead of the Australian Open - which runs from the 16 January up until 29 - the world number one player has praised the Canberra-born youngster.

The 21-year-old is currently 14th in the ATP world rankings but Murray thinks Kyrgios has the potential to reach the top of his sport.

"I think in terms of how far he can go as a player it's really up to him," Murray said, as quoted by Sydney Morning Herald website.

"He's got a great game and he's a good athlete.

"He's a smart player on the court when he's focused and I think maybe he doesn't get enough credit for that because when his mind's on the game he's a very intelligent player."

However, Murray thinks the Australian needs to find "consistency" and remain "focused" if he is to start winning Grand Slams.

"He just needs to find that consistency and be a bit more focused though the year," Murray continued.

"Some players, when they get in big moments or big situations they get tight or freeze and that's not really him."


Read more on:    atp tour  |  andy murray  |  nick kyrgios  |  tennis
Sport Talk
