NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Australian Open

McEnroe: Federer, Nadal won't win Australian Open

2017-01-13 10:36
roger federer, getty images, tennis
Roger Federer (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Patrick McEnroe has said that Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal won’t be contenders to win the Australian Open, which starts next week.

Federer and Nadal both cut their campaigns short last season as the former underwent knee surgery in February, while the latter was troubled by wrist issues.

Furthermore, McEnroe pointed out that he doesn’t expect the duo to be able to compete with world No 1 Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic, especially considering how dominant they have been in the last couple of years. 

"Let's hope they keep playing for 20 more years because they've been unbelievable for tennis," said McEnroe, as quoted by The Scotland Herald. "They're two of the all time greats, two of the all-time class acts in men's tennis.

"But I don't realistically expect either of them to be holding up the trophy at the end of this tournament. And I think probably if they took a truth test, they'd probably agree with that.

"But I don't expect either of them to be able to hold the trophy, particularly when you look at just the way Djokovic and Murray have looked in the last couple years, and have also started out the year.

"I'd really have to convince myself that they could pull something extraordinary to beat one or two of those guys in best-of-five sets, not to mention the rest of the field and the other players, the younger guys coming up like (Dominic) Thiem, (Alexander) Zverev, guys like that. I think it's going to be tough for them to do that."

McEnroe added that he is highly excited ahead of the Australian Open as Murray will be looking to continue his red-hot streak, while Djokovic will be on the hunt for his seventh Australian Open crown. 

However, should the Serb go on to win the first Grand Slam of the year, McEnroe insisted that it will be due to the fact that he has raised his game to the next level. 

"I'm always excited for the Australian Open because it's one of my favourite events," he said.

"I think there's a lot more buzz this year because Murray has taken over No 1, not by a long shot, but an amazing effort to do that. Djokovic is going to feel like he's got something to prove, even though he's had a couple of the greatest years ever in the history of men's tennis in the last couple years.

"Then you have Roger and Rafa coming back. You have still got the guys knocking on the door like (Kei) Nishikori. We haven't mentioned (Stan) Wawrinka, who has had an unbelievable couple of years."

As for Murray, McEnroe doesn’t expect him to succumb to the extra pressure that comes with being the top-ranked player in the world. 

"I think Andy will handle being No 1 just fine," he added. "He's been around long enough to know what it takes. He's worked extremely hard to get there... I certainly didn't think he could get there last year."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Murray: Kyrgios destiny in his own hands

21 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
JP dazzles, AB slot poser deepens Amla, Duminy centuries fire Proteas ahead 100th Test? Hash had other worries Els ‘disappointed’ by SA Open trio snub Jackman: Golden voice wasted
2017 wish list for SA rugby WATCH: Djokovic hits Warne for SIX for charity Jackman: Golden voice wasted Bafana job: Why Pitso prefers staying at 'Downs Chair umpire makes tennis history for SA

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

JP Duminy pays tribute to Hashim Amla ahead of 100th Test
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 